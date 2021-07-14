250,800 doses of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive on July 15 â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Over 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed US biotech company Moderna are expected to arrive in the Philippines on July 15, Malacañang said Wednesday.

The vaccines arriving Thursday will be the second batch delivered as part of the total 20 million shots procured from the American firm through a tripartite deal between the government and the private sector. The initial delivery of 249,600 doses arrived last June 27.

"It is expected that tomorrow, July 15, 250,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino during a briefing.

He also said that "194,000 doses are for the government of the Philippines [while the remaining] 56,400 are for the private sector."

Earlier Wednesday, the Philippines received a shipment of one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech. Another 1.5 million vaccines from the Chinese firm are expected to arrive on July 17.

The deliveries come as Metro Manila cities grapple with dwindling supply from the national government, forcing several local governments to suspend the second dose vaccination of Sinovac recipients.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that the Philippines this July is set to receive a total of 16.2 million jabs including 3.02 million doses of Johnson&Johnson's single-shot vaccine.

The latest data from the National Task Force Against COVID-19 show that only 3.2% of the Philippines' total 109 million population have been fully vaccinated since the government launched its inoculation campaign in March.

Another 8.8% of Filipinos have received the first of two doses as of July 11.

Galvez on Monday told the government's pandemic task force that it would be "a big challenge" to achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021 with over 74 million of the target population still waiting to be fully vaccinated.

— Bella Perez-Rubio