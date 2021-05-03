#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Groups urge 'concrete actions' against barriers on World Press Freedom Day
Supporters of ABS-CBN gather in front of its compound in June 2020 as the House of Representatives scrapped the network's bid to be granted fresh legislative franchise.
The STAR

Groups urge 'concrete actions' against barriers on World Press Freedom Day

(Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — On World Press Freedom Day, groups called attention to attacks on the press in the Philippines with this year's commemoration coming on the heels of the killing and arrest of two journalists. 

In a statement sent to reporters, the Commission on Human Rights pointed to the Philippines' consistent drop in the past four years in the World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders.

"This drop in ranking coincides with the recent results released by the Social Weather Stations survey which finds six in ten Filipinos agree that it is “dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical” of the current administration 'even if it is the truth,'" the commission said.

"Support against barriers to press freedom exists beyond mere rhetoric. Concrete actions need to be done to ensure that members of the media are protected in the line of duty."

CHR in its statement called attention to Senate Bill No. 1820 batting for a basic compensation scheme to include adequate compensation for hazardous media coverages and guarantee the security of tenure for media workers.

"Tomorrow also marks the first year anniversary of the shutdown of ABS-CBN, which not only silenced a major critical voice against corruption and bad governance but had also resulted to the displacement of thousands of workers in the midst of this crisis aggravated by the Covid19 pandemic," House Deputy Minority leader Carlos Zarate said in a statement.

Investigation on Heradia's death urged 

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemned the killing of John Heredia, who served as municipal administrator of Pilar, Capiz. 

At least nineteen journalists have already been killed in the nearly five years of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, according to the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility.

In its report earlier this month, Reporters Without Borders cited the non-renewal of the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN and what it described as a "grotesque judicial harassment campaign" against news website Rappler.

"While Heredia was no longer in media when he was killed, his death is a symptom of the culture of impunity in the Philippines," NUJP, of which Heredia served as former president, said. 

 NUJP also pointed to the September 2019 ambush of Heredia's wife, human rights lawyer and anti-mining advocate Criselda Azarcon who "had been red-tagged in posters in Iloilo prior to the attack." 

"Any platitude to be delivered by Malacañang officials today to honor media or to say that there is press freedom in the Philippines is delivered with a forked tongue. Malacanang does not want to hear the truth as they happen;  they do not want criticisms of their failures as all they want to hear is their own fake news," Zarate also said. 

"This is why the media, activists, the opposition and even ordinary citizens are being silenced by Malacanang and the NTF-ELCAC."

'Give voice to the marginalized'

The groups also urged journalists to be more critical in its reportage of the Duterte administration in the wake of attacks on press freedom. 

"What is needed now is for all journalists to stand up for the truth and be more analytical and even critical so as not to spread the fake news, disinformation, revisionism, and red-tagging being peddled by the Duterte administration," Zarate said. 

"Journalists must help the poor and disadvantaged to be heard and not be silenced by threats. It is only by doing this can we ensure that press freedom is alive in the Philipines."

"As journalists give voice to the voiceless poor and marginalized. No time is better than now to support them in their fight for truth and justice," CHR also said. — Franco Luna 

CHR COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: 5 priority groups immunized by midyear
DOH: 5 priority groups immunized by midyear
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health is looking to wrap up COVID-19 immunization for those under the five Priority Groups Category A within...
Headlines
fbfb
Daily average down by 11% &ndash; OCTA
Daily average down by 11% – OCTA
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The downtrend in new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region continued last week, OCTA Research said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 'All or nothing' policies in West Philippine Sea dangerous, unproductive
Palace: 'All or nothing' policies in West Philippine Sea dangerous, unproductive
18 hours ago
“The Filipino fishers are tired of Mr. Duterte compromising our sovereignty in the name of foreign loans and now, vaccines,” Hicap...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace saddened by survey suggesting 60% of Pinoys hungry
Palace saddened by survey suggesting 60% of Pinoys hungry
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday attributed the high incidence of food insecurity to the loss of jobs caused by the pandemic and...
Headlines
fbfb
Pagcor taps e-sabong to shore up revenue
Pagcor taps e-sabong to shore up revenue
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
State gaming regulator Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. is ready to tap revenues from online gambling on electronic cockfights,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
Doctors' group calls for urgent action on distribution of ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine College of Physicians, the umbrella organization of internists in the country, issued statement Sunday opposing...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
Philippines lodges new protests over Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag Shoal
2 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has protested the "shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges"...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to repatriate Pinoys from India
Philippines to repatriate Pinoys from India
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will repatriate Filipinos in India who want to go home when commercial flights resume, Philippine Ambassador...
Headlines
fbfb
13,000 jobseekers qualify in virtual job fair
13,000 jobseekers qualify in virtual job fair
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Over 13,000 jobseekers are now a step closer to getting a new job, the Department of Labor and Employment said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with