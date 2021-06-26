




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
At Noynoy Aquinoâs funeral mass, Villegas pleads for return of decency in govât
Supporters pay respect to former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III during the public viewing of his urn at the Church of Gesu, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on June 25, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
At Noynoy Aquino’s funeral mass, Villegas pleads for return of decency in gov’t

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2021 - 12:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The funeral mass for former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III took a political turn with Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas calling for a return of decency in government.



“The best eulogy tribute that we can pay to our President Noy is to bring back, recover, preserve, safeguard, and never again to compromise our dignity as a people and the decency of our leaders as servants, not bosses,” Villegas said in his homily during the mass celebrated at the Church of the Gesú inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus.



He said that he hopes Aquino’s death will “spark another fire” among Filipinos “to resurrect his example of decency and integrity.”



“His mortal remains are now ashes, but his integrity and decency must resurrect through us and in the leaders we choose,” the prelate said.



Villegas also quipped that the flags at half-mast are not just for Aquino’s passing, but also for decent governance, which he said is “dying.”



Unlike Aquino, who was sometimes described as bland and stiff, his successor, President Rodrigo Duterte is brash and crass, often peppering his long-winding speeches with insults and profanities.



Aquino and Duterte had sparred before on the latter’s drug war, which according to government data has claimed the lives of over 6,000 drug suspects.



But in a statement following Aquino’s death, Duterte called on Filipinos to “set aside … differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 former BI execs, cop get life for P50 million extortion


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Bureau of Immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and retired police officer Wenceslao Sombero...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gadon risks new disbarment case over HIV remarks


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A support group for people living with HIV and AIDS is considering filing criminal and disbarment raps against lawyer Larry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-PNP chief, 5 others convicted over boat procurement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-PNP chief, 5 others convicted over boat procurement


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Philippine National Police chief Jesus Verzosa and five other retired PNP officials were sentenced to up to eight years...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Still no 2nd dose for Duterte
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Still no 2nd dose for Duterte


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Confusion surrounded the issue of whether President Duterte has gotten his second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte warns Romualdez vs House &lsquo;coup&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte warns Romualdez vs House ‘coup’


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte jumped the gun and pre-empted any move on the part of Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez to take the speakership...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;All COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines effective vs Delta variant&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘All COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines effective vs Delta variant’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Allaying fears over the Delta variant, the Vaccine Expert Panel said yesterday that all COVID-19 vaccines being administered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Duterte warning to Romualdez over House coup


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
There was no warning from President Duterte on the alleged coup plot against the House leadership by Majority Leader Martin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA approves India vaccine for emergency use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA approves India vaccine for emergency use


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine of Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, can now be used in the Philippines, the Food and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief dismisses 2 cops involved in killing of colleague in Quezon City


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief, has dismissed two cops involved in the killing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Delayed Sputnik V shots not a cause for concern &mdash; vaccine expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Delayed Sputnik V shots not a cause for concern — vaccine expert


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Rontgene Solante, a member of the government’s vaccine expert panel, said the delay in the delivery of Sputnik V...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with