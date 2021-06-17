IATF policy on face shields unchanged despite officials' comments

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s task force on pandemic response has yet to issue a resolution to loosen the requirement of wearing face shields in public, its co-chair said Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will tackle the government’s policy on wearing face shields in a meeting this afternoon.

“We’ll run this through IATF,” Nograles told CNN Philippines’ “The Source”. He said that although government officials have indicated the policy can be relaxed, there is no official order yet to do so.

“The IATF hasn’t issued a resolution or policy yet. Perhaps, this afternoon after the IATF meeting, we’ll have more definite answer from IATF because we have to discuss it among members of the IATF plus our medical experts,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The statement came after Senate President Tito Sotto III tweeted that President Rodrigo Duterte agreed that face shields should only be worn inside hospitals.

Last night, the President agreed that face shields should only be used in hospitals. Allowed us to remove ours! Attn DOH! — Tito Sotto (@sotto_tito) June 16, 2021

Treatment czar: No need to wear face shields everywhere

Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, who also serves as the COVID-19 "treatment czar", said Wednesday that people can opt to remove face shields when outside.

As a response, the DOH, through its spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire, said individuals are not required to wear face shields outdoors and that this has been the government’s “standing policy.” She said face shields are to be worn only in “specific settings and situations” which include enclosed public spaces, workplaces, commercial establishments, and public transport.

Government officials have faced calls to ditch the use of face shields on top of face masks, but they have insisted the plastic coverings provide additional protection against COVID-19.

Early in June, health chief Francisco Duque III said the country could not yet remove the face shield policy due to the low inoculation coverage in the country.

IATF recommendations require the president's approval to become policy but he usually follows the task force’s suggestions.

However, in January, he reimposed the stay-at-home orders for children aged 10 to 14, rejecting a unanimous decision by the IATF, over fears of the coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom.