




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
COVID-19 treatment czar says OK to remove face shields outdoors
Senior citizens get inoculated with their first dose of Sinovac Vaccine at Mega vaccination facility in Marikina sports Complex on June 15, 2021. The government’s pandemic task force has allowed fully-vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine to leave their homes starting June 16.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
COVID-19 treatment czar says OK to remove face shields outdoors

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 1:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 treatment czar said Wednesday that it is fine if people remove face shields outdoors, especially if these would obstruct the vision of wearers.



“Kapag nasa outside ka naman kasi, alam naman natin ang risk of transmission is very low at lalong-lalo na kapag naglalakad ka lang sa kaya o nagtatrabaho ka, tapos maka-affect ang moist nito. So pwede niyong tanggalin ho ‘yan,” Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega told state-run People’s Television.





(We know that the risk of transmission is very low outdoors, especially if you’re just walking on the street or working and the moisture that collects on it might affect you. So you can remove it.)



Vega stressed, however, that face shields must still be worn indoors as an added protection against the spread of COVID-19.



Currently, only bikers and other active transport users are exempted from the requirement of wearing face shields in all settings.



There is a growing call from politicians for the government to review its face shield mandate who argue that the policy is “anti-poor.”



The Department of Health has stood pat on the requirement, stressing that wearing face shields is an added layer of protection against COVID-19 alongside with the wearing of masks, regular washing or disinfection of hands and physical distancing.



The World Health Organization and the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not made recommendations to require the wearing of face shields by the general public, but said that this may be an inferior alternative to mask wearing. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FACE SHIELD
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied &ndash; doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied – doctors


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region is on a downward trend, a group of doctors observed an increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte tells public: Get vaccinated or die


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has advised people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID to buy their coffins or prepare their cremation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC awards P1 billion to Philippines vs Disini over BNPP


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the late Herminio Disini, an associate of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, to pay the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to halt the United States’ assistance to Philippine security forces due to the alleged “mass”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH OKs distribution of Sinovac jabs after drugmaker submits necessary document
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH OKs distribution of Sinovac jabs after drugmaker submits necessary document


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency has already received a certificate of analysis, which is one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: ICC prosecutor decided based on hearsay; 'drug war' deaths were collateral damage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: ICC prosecutor decided based on hearsay; 'drug war' deaths were collateral damage


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"They were collateral damage, so to speak, arising from a valid police operation," Harry Roque, the president's spokesman,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP dismisses ambulance driver for extortion of police applicants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP dismisses ambulance driver for extortion of police applicants


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to a report, the driver allegedly demanded P100,000 from a police applicant supposedly in exchange for facilitating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: Mindanao will not be neglected in COVID-19 vaccine drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: Mindanao will not be neglected in COVID-19 vaccine drive


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez issued the statement days after lawmakers from Mindanao accused the national government of neglecting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with