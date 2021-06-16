COVID-19 treatment czar says OK to remove face shields outdoors

MANILA, Philippines — The COVID-19 treatment czar said Wednesday that it is fine if people remove face shields outdoors, especially if these would obstruct the vision of wearers.

“Kapag nasa outside ka naman kasi, alam naman natin ang risk of transmission is very low at lalong-lalo na kapag naglalakad ka lang sa kaya o nagtatrabaho ka, tapos maka-affect ang moist nito. So pwede niyong tanggalin ho ‘yan,” Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega told state-run People’s Television.

(We know that the risk of transmission is very low outdoors, especially if you’re just walking on the street or working and the moisture that collects on it might affect you. So you can remove it.)

Vega stressed, however, that face shields must still be worn indoors as an added protection against the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, only bikers and other active transport users are exempted from the requirement of wearing face shields in all settings.

There is a growing call from politicians for the government to review its face shield mandate who argue that the policy is “anti-poor.”

The Department of Health has stood pat on the requirement, stressing that wearing face shields is an added layer of protection against COVID-19 alongside with the wearing of masks, regular washing or disinfection of hands and physical distancing.

The World Health Organization and the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not made recommendations to require the wearing of face shields by the general public, but said that this may be an inferior alternative to mask wearing. — Xave Gregorio