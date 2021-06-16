




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Standing policy': DOH maintains use of face shield in certain spaces
This undated photo shows passengers at a public transportation wearing face masks and face shields, which had been made mandatory as a preventive measure against the COVID-19
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
'Standing policy': DOH maintains use of face shield in certain spaces

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2021 - 7:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The health department on Wednesday sought to clarify the remarks of treatment czar Leopoldo Vega that face shields are not required outdoors, saying this has been the government's "standing policy."



Authorities have faced calls to drop its order on using face shields on top of face masks, but they have insisted that it provides additional protection against COVID-19. 





"This has always been the standing policy," said Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire in a statement, citing a Joint Memorandum Circular 2021-0001 that said face shields are to be worn only in "specific settings and situations."



Vega had told a Laging Handa briefing earlier today that individuals can opt to remove their face shields when outside, especially if it would obstruct the vision of those wearing it.



Per the DOH, face shields are required when in the following areas: 



    
	
  • enclosed public spaces
    • 
	
  • schools
    • 
	
  • workplaces
    • 
	
  • commercial establishments such as, but not limited to, food establishments, malls, and public markets
    • 
	
  • public transport and terminals
    • 
	
  • places of worship
    • 
	
  • other public spaces wherein 1 meter physical distancing is not possible and if there is a gathering of more than 10 people at the same venue and time
    • 




Still, Vergeire added, that Resolution 88 of the pandemic task force and its omnibus guidelines for implementing the community quarantine in the country permit local governments to roll out stricter health measures. 



Senators yesterday ordered the DOH to submit a list of countries mandating the use of face shields. Senate President Vicente Sotto III told Health chief Francisco Duque III to study scrapping their policy as soon as possible.



In the same hearing, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the non-wearing of face shields should carry no penalty in LGUs' ordinances. Such should only be imposed when not wearing face masks, violating social distancing, as well as on mass gatherings, he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FACE SHIELDS
                                                      LEOPOLDO VEGA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied &ndash; doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR critical cases rising, ICU beds occupied – doctors


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region is on a downward trend, a group of doctors observed an increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Bill seeks halt to Philippine aid


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to halt the United States’ assistance to Philippine security forces due to the alleged “mass”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: ICC prosecutor decided based on hearsay; 'drug war' deaths were collateral damage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: ICC prosecutor decided based on hearsay; 'drug war' deaths were collateral damage


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"They were collateral damage, so to speak, arising from a valid police operation," Harry Roque, the president's spokesman,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inheritance triples Robredo's wealth to P11.9-M in 2020


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo’s wealth grew threefold in 2020 largely due to her inheriting cash and other properties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED calls to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of students in limited in-person classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED calls to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination of students in limited in-person classes


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera III said students are qualified to receive COVID-19 vaccine as they are already within 18...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DENR must restore mangroves, seagrasses in Manila Bay instead of planting coconut trees &mdash; fishers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DENR must restore mangroves, seagrasses in Manila Bay instead of planting coconut trees — fishers


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources led the planting of coconut palms along the baywalk area in Roxas Boulevard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF urged: Find 'middle ground' for returning OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF urged: Find 'middle ground' for returning OFWs


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Find the middle ground. We cannot be too stiff, too stringent. There are times we should be flexible," Lacson said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED: 73 schools now allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED: 73 schools now allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Chairperson Prospero de Vera III said the schools were allowed after passing standards by set by CHED, the IATF and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Veteran rights lawyer Diokno says he will run in 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Veteran rights lawyer Diokno says he will run in 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno will again vie for a government post in the 2022 elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with