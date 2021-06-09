




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Raps filed vs two behind 'vaccine slot for sale' scheme
Pfizer vaccines are shown prior to its preperation during the vaccination program for A1 to A3 priority categories at Mandaluyong  Mega vaccination site just near Mandaluyong city hall on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Raps filed vs two behind 'vaccine slot for sale' scheme

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2021 - 11:37am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has filed several charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office against two men behind the sale of vaccine and vaccination slots, its chief disclosed.



In a statement sent to reporters Wednesday morning, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that Cyle Cedric Soriano Bonifacio and Melvin Polo Gutierrez were charged with estafa on Monday. 





The two face violations of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, the Anti-Red Tape Law of 2007, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. 



"When Bonifacio surrendered to us and gave a statement, he named Gutierrez, a fire and barangay volunteer, who allegedly helped him get a vaccination slot in Mandaluyong City," Eleazar said.



Bonifacio said that he got the idea for the scheme after he received P12,000 as a reward after he helped a friend get a slot. 



According to the PNP chief, Bonifacio tried to offer the service to his former high school classmate who rejected his sales pitch and later reported him.



He said that there may be others still involved in the scheme but assured that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group are still investigating.



Eleazar earlier disclosed that the vaccine for sale scheme may be a politically motivated scam targeting specific people rather than a widespread modus. 



"Our cases against Bonifacio and Gutierrez should serve as a warning to others who will try to deceive the system of our national vaccination program," he said. 



He further reminded the public that vaccination is offered for free by the different LGUs and that all they needed to do was to register and wait for their schedule to get vaccinated.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guidelines for PWD, senior online discounts not drafted after all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guidelines for PWD, senior online discounts not drafted after all


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The JAO is still a draft and will still be presented to our principals for further comments as well as our respective Legal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Charges filed vs 2 suspects in vaccine slot &lsquo;sale&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Charges filed vs 2 suspects in vaccine slot ‘sale’


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed charges on Monday night against Cyle Cedric...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;P25 billion additional vaccine budget too much&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘P25 billion additional vaccine budget too much’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Senate may reconvene its committee of the whole to look into the Duterte administration’s plan to raise another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator urges Biden to commit 5 million vaccines to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator urges Biden to commit 5 million vaccines to Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is urging President Joe Biden to set aside at least five million doses of COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines elected VP of 76th United Nations General Assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines elected VP of 76th United Nations General Assembly


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines was elected as one of the vice presidents of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly for 2021-2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UP, UST slip in QS World University Rankings 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP, UST slip in QS World University Rankings 2022


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas slipped in the World University Rankings for 2022 by international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights monitors, Makabayan bloc condemn NPA blast that killed Absalons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights monitors, Makabayan bloc condemn NPA blast that killed Absalons


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights and international rights group Human Rights Watch condemned the blast from an improvised explosive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP welcomes Bordado as new Navy chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP welcomes Bordado as new Navy chief


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomed yesterday the appointment of Rear Admiral Adeluis Bordado as the 39th chief of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOTr, OWWA sign agreement to help displaced OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOTr, OWWA sign agreement to help displaced OFWs


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation has signed an agreement with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to help displaced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI proposes reopening of gyms, museums
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI proposes reopening of gyms, museums


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is proposing the reopening of indoor establishments such as gyms and museums at a low...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with