Raps filed vs two behind 'vaccine slot for sale' scheme

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has filed several charges before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office against two men behind the sale of vaccine and vaccination slots, its chief disclosed.

In a statement sent to reporters Wednesday morning, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that Cyle Cedric Soriano Bonifacio and Melvin Polo Gutierrez were charged with estafa on Monday.

The two face violations of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, the Anti-Red Tape Law of 2007, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

"When Bonifacio surrendered to us and gave a statement, he named Gutierrez, a fire and barangay volunteer, who allegedly helped him get a vaccination slot in Mandaluyong City," Eleazar said.

Bonifacio said that he got the idea for the scheme after he received P12,000 as a reward after he helped a friend get a slot.

According to the PNP chief, Bonifacio tried to offer the service to his former high school classmate who rejected his sales pitch and later reported him.

He said that there may be others still involved in the scheme but assured that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group are still investigating.

Eleazar earlier disclosed that the vaccine for sale scheme may be a politically motivated scam targeting specific people rather than a widespread modus.

"Our cases against Bonifacio and Gutierrez should serve as a warning to others who will try to deceive the system of our national vaccination program," he said.

He further reminded the public that vaccination is offered for free by the different LGUs and that all they needed to do was to register and wait for their schedule to get vaccinated.