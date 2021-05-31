DOT looking into ways to verify vaccine certificates

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is looking into ways of verifying vaccine certificates to prevent passengers from falsifying their medical records when entering the Philippines.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT has tapped the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in crafting protocols for a green lane which the government intends to set up to facilitate entry of vaccinated foreigners.

“We are asking IATA to help us for international travel,” Puyat replied, when asked how the government plans to authenticate vaccine certificates at airports.

The DOT and the Department of Foreign Affairs are leading a small working group (SWG) in assessing the resumption of international travel in the safest way possible.

The group is studying a proposal to put up a green lane to reduce quarantine period for passengers who received their complete doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The SWG has to discuss protocols for domestic tourism and inbound and arriving Filipinos. The DOT proposed the green lane so that discussions can already begin on several issues, such as authenticating vaccine certificates,” Puyat said.

Through the green lane, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and foreign nationals who completed their vaccination will just need to quarantine for seven days, from 14 days at present, to enter the Philippines.

Puyat stressed that reducing the quarantine time for vaccinated passengers would cut the cost of traveling to the country, benefiting OFWs, some of whom lost their jobs abroad.

She said the government should also authorize the arrival of vaccinated foreign tourists to keep up with regional peers, such as Hong Kong and Thailand.

Hong Kong allows vaccinated foreigners into its region for as long as they originate from low risk countries identified by authorities.

Thailand, on the other hand, plans to immunize 70 percent of the Phuket population to achieve herd immunity on the island to boost tourism activities.

“If the famed destination achieves herd immunity by the second semester, then vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter the island without the need to undergo quarantine,” officials said.

The World Health Organization has opposed plans to require vaccination in entering foreign borders as it has yet to be proven if immunization stops the virus from spreading.

Last year, visitor arrivals in the Philippines dropped by 82 percent to 1.48 million, from 8.26 million in 2019. - Mayen Jaymalin