




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOT looking into ways to verify vaccine certificates
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT has tapped the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in crafting protocols for a green lane which the government intends to set up to facilitate entry of vaccinated foreigners.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
DOT looking into ways to verify vaccine certificates

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Elijah Felice Rosales (The Philippine Star) - May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is looking into ways of verifying vaccine certificates to prevent passengers from falsifying their medical records when entering the Philippines.



Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT has tapped the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in crafting protocols for a green lane which the government intends to set up to facilitate entry of vaccinated foreigners.



“We are asking IATA to help us for international travel,” Puyat replied, when asked how the government plans to authenticate vaccine certificates at airports.



The DOT and the Department of Foreign Affairs are leading a small working group (SWG) in assessing the resumption of international travel in the safest way possible.



The group is studying a proposal to put up a green lane to reduce quarantine period for passengers who received their complete doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



“The SWG has to discuss protocols for domestic tourism and inbound and arriving Filipinos. The DOT proposed the green lane so that discussions can already begin on several issues, such as authenticating vaccine certificates,” Puyat said.



Through the green lane, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and foreign nationals who completed their vaccination will just need to quarantine for seven days, from 14 days at present, to enter the Philippines.



Puyat stressed that reducing the quarantine time for vaccinated passengers would cut the cost of traveling to the country, benefiting OFWs, some of whom lost their jobs abroad.



She said the government should also authorize the arrival of vaccinated foreign tourists to keep up with regional peers, such as Hong Kong and Thailand.



Hong Kong allows vaccinated foreigners into its region for as long as they originate from low risk countries identified by authorities.



Thailand, on the other hand, plans to immunize 70 percent of the Phuket population to achieve herd immunity on the island to boost tourism activities.



“If the famed destination achieves herd immunity by the second semester, then vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter the island without the need to undergo quarantine,” officials said.



The World Health Organization has opposed plans to require vaccination in entering foreign borders as it has yet to be proven if immunization stops the virus from spreading.



Last year, visitor arrivals in the Philippines dropped by 82 percent to 1.48 million, from 8.26 million in 2019. - Mayen Jaymalin


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DOT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 7,058 new COVID-19 cases, 139 more deaths


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Sunday reported 7,058 more coronavirus cases along with 139 additional fatalities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target &mdash; Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't should aim high instead of lowering 'realistic' year-end vaccination target — Robredo


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Realistic targets are okay. But for me, we will do better and act more urgently if we have higher targets."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Another 35.5 million workers to get jabs with expanded A4 list


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
An additional 35.5 million workers are expected to be inoculated once supply of COVID-19 vaccines are ramped up, following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: 50K Sputnik V shots arriving May 30 will go to populous areas with rising COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: 50K Sputnik V shots arriving May 30 will go to populous areas with rising COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said some 50,000 doses of Sputnik V will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday and will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine &lsquo;express lane&rsquo; opened for A1 to A3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine ‘express lane’ opened for A1 to A3


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Villanueva |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 An “express lane” for individuals included in the A1 to A3 priority sectors is in place, the Metropolitan Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Cops in drug killings uncooperative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Cops in drug killings uncooperative


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday admitted difficulty in getting the cooperation of law enforcers in the department’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Senate not interested, economic Cha-cha doomed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Senate not interested, economic Cha-cha doomed


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Efforts of the House of Representatives to amend prohibitive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution may have reached...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Another 50,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines were set to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Use open spaces as a holding area for violators of health protocols – this is one of the recommendations of the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with