PNP assets ready to assist in COVID-19 jabs' delivery to regions â€” Eleazar

PNP assets ready to assist in COVID-19 jabs' delivery to regions — Eleazar
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday said it is ready to assist in transporting COVID-19 vaccines outside Metro Manila.
In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said assets of the police force's maritime group and choppers of the Special Action Force are on standby, should their help be needed.
These, he said, can bring the jabs to islands and other far-flung areas per the directive of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
PNP's Maritime Group has nearly 200 floating assets, while the SAF has four helicopters for the said purpose.
"I also directed all commanders to prepare all the vehicles that could be used to prepare deployment and security plan for our personnel," Eleazar added, "who would assist in the transportation of vaccines and in securing vaccination sites."
The country is into its inoculation efforts for nearly three months now, with 3.3 million doses since administered.
By May 18, figures from the Department of Health showed 786,528 Filipinos fully vaccinated, and 2.5 million with their first dose.
Government has faced calls to fast-track its vaccinations. Officials have set a goal of 50 to 70 million inoculated this year to achieve herd immunity.
Eleazar said the PNP is in coordination with the DOH, the Armed Forces of the Philippines as well as other agencies for the quick delivery of the jabs.
He also sought to assure that cops would "be up to the task" of safely transporting the much-needed vaccines.
"Even since the start of the rollout of vaccines in the country, we have conducted simulation exercises and workshops for our police in the transport and distribution," he said in Filipino.
On Wednesday, Eleazar said too that he has instructed provincial and regional PNP directors to work with the DOH and identify police camps that could be used as inoculation sites.
Health authorities have reported that vaccinations are ongoing in some 3,850 vaccination sites. Many have since urged government to increase this number, specifically on places most accessible to people.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City.
Robredo, who received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab, is in the A3 ( people with comorbidities) category.
The Department of Health announces the resumption of the use of AstraZeneca jab for all eligible population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the DOH All Experts Group on Vaccines.
The health department urges the public to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 could only be achieved by completing both doses of the vaccine," the DOH says in a statement.
The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there is no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are forbidden in Islam.
Medical workers from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph a Sinovac anti-coronavirus jab Thursday.
Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore fallacies and assertions on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good.
“Listen only to BARMM’s Health Ministry, to the Department of Health and to health workers in provinces and in cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after he got an anti-COVID-19 shot. — The STAR/John Unson
The Philippines approves the application of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
Food and Drug Administration Director general Eric Domingo says it only took nine days to review the emergency use authority application.
"The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the said vaccine," Domingo says during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.
President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.
