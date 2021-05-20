




































































 




   







   















PNP assets ready to assist in COVID-19 jabs' delivery to regions â€” Eleazar
This photo shows an R44 helicopter of the Philippine National Police, one of its air assets ready to transport COVID-19 vaccines to regions.
PNP assets ready to assist in COVID-19 jabs' delivery to regions — Eleazar

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 6:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police on Thursday said it is ready to assist in transporting COVID-19 vaccines outside Metro Manila. 



In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said assets of the police force's maritime group and choppers of the Special Action Force are on standby, should their help be needed.





These, he said, can bring the jabs to islands and other far-flung areas per the directive of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.



PNP's Maritime Group has nearly 200 floating assets, while the SAF has four helicopters for the said purpose.



"I also directed all commanders to prepare all the vehicles that could be used to prepare deployment and security plan for our personnel," Eleazar added, "who would assist in the transportation of vaccines and in securing vaccination sites."



The country is into its inoculation efforts for nearly three months now, with 3.3 million doses since administered. 



By May 18, figures from the Department of Health showed 786,528 Filipinos fully vaccinated, and 2.5 million with their first dose.



Government has faced calls to fast-track its vaccinations. Officials have set a goal of 50 to 70 million inoculated this year to achieve herd immunity. 



Eleazar said the PNP is in coordination with the DOH, the Armed Forces of the Philippines as well as other agencies for the quick delivery of the jabs.



He also sought to assure that cops would "be up to the task" of safely transporting the much-needed vaccines.



"Even since the start of the rollout of vaccines in the country, we have conducted simulation exercises and workshops for our police in the transport and distribution," he said in Filipino.



On Wednesday, Eleazar said too that he has instructed provincial and regional PNP directors to work with the DOH and identify police camps that could be used as inoculation sites. 



Health authorities have reported that vaccinations are ongoing in some 3,850 vaccination sites. Many have since urged government to increase this number, specifically on places most accessible to people. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

