Palace disputes, downplays dip in World Press Freedom Index
Supporters of ABS-CBN gather in front of its compound in June 2020 as the House of Representatives scrapped the network's bid to be granted fresh legislative franchise.
The STAR

Palace disputes, downplays dip in World Press Freedom Index

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 8:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday downplayed and disputed the Philippines' lower ranking in the press freedom index and advised journalists not to be onion-skinned if President Rodrigo Duterte responds to reports critical of him.

The Philippines fell two notches in the World Press Freedom Index, the fourth time it got a lower ranking in the list. 

It ranked 138th out of 180 countries this year, lower than its 136th ranking last year, according to the report released by press watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF). The country placed 134th ranking in 2019 and 133rd three years ago.

RSF cited the non-renewal of the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN and what it described as "grotesque judicial harassment campaign" against news website Rappler.

"Well, first, it's just two notches lower. It's de minimis, meaning it does not say much," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque said the Philippines still ranked fourth among Southeast Asian countries, ahead of Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Singapore, Laos and Vietnam.

He, however, claimed that the issues involving ABS-CBN and Rappler should not have been considered in the Philippines' ranking.

"We see nothing wrong with it but of course, we dispute also the ranking because Reporters Without Borders considered as affront to press freedom the Rappler issue, because we know it was a decision made by (officials of) SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) who were not appointed by President Duterte," Roque said.

The Palace spokesman was referring to the revocation of Rappler's operating license over alleged violation of foreign equity provisions in the constitution, an allegation that the news website has denied.

"The same with ABS-CBN, which we all know is required to have a franchise," Roque said.

"So, we also dispute that these two issues should have not led to the decline in our ranking," he added.

Last July, the House legislative franchises committee rejected a bill that would have given ABS-CBN a fresh franchise, a move widely seen as an attack on press freedom. The shutdown has forced the network to lay off thousands of its workers while the Philippines is struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Roque said Duterte is aware of the role of the media and allows journalists to perform their work.

"Ang mensahe lang sa media ‘no, siyempre maraming mga maaanghang na sinasabi laban kay presidente at paminsan-minsan sasagot mismo ang ating presidente, maanghang din (Our message to the media is if there are harsh criticisms against the president, sometimes, the president also comes up with a harsh response)," Roque said.

"In the same way that we expect the president not to be onion-skinned, the media should not be onion-skinned when the president responds," he added. 

In some of his speeches, the president has taken aim at Rappler, ABS-CBN, as well as the Philippine Daily Inquirer over their reports. 

What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
What to do if law enforcers visit your community pantry? Diokno offers tips
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
If law enforcers approach community pantries and their organizers, veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno offers the following...
'Sayang lang pera&rsquo;: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
'Sayang lang pera’: Senators want to defund red-tagging task force
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
Two senators on Wednesday night revived proposals to defund the government's anti-communist task force after one of its red-tagging...
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
Another community pantry shuts down after profiling of Pandacan organizers
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"We decided to close the community pantry because my family is worried that we might be red-tagged," the post by Arellano...
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver &mdash; think tank
Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef came from same port as ship that sank Gem-Ver — think tank
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
The remaining ships in Julian Felipe Reef have the same name as the Chinese vessel that rammed into fishing boat Gem-Ver in...
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
US warns travel to Philippines due to COVID-19
By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
The US State Department has urged its citizens not to travel to the Philippines, citing health concerns due to COVID-19.
Duterte to skip ASEAN summit on coup-hit Myanmar
Duterte to skip ASEAN summit on coup-hit Myanmar
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"The President, through Secretary Locsin, will convey the Philippines’ commitment to ASEAN’s collective efforts...
Elderly teachers, school staff or those with comorbidities can already get vaccine &mdash; DepEd
Elderly teachers, school staff or those with comorbidities can already get vaccine — DepEd
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The Department of Education on Thursday said teachers and school staff who are senior citizens or with comorbidities can already...
On Earth Day, group says money for anti-red task force better spent on environment
On Earth Day, group says money for anti-red task force better spent on environment
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In the Philippines, defending the environment can be dangerous as the country has been declared the second deadliest in...
Despite NTF-ELCAC claims, Palace says community pantries welcome
Despite NTF-ELCAC claims, Palace says community pantries welcome
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"As far as the community pantry is concerned, the position of the president is clear," the president's spokesperson said...
Palace defends red-tagging task force&rsquo;s P19B budget
Palace defends red-tagging task force’s P19B budget
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Malacañang on Thursday said calls from lawmakers to defund the government's anti-communist task force are not "justified"...
