#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea â€” task force
This April 13, 2021 photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows China Coast Guard ship with bow number 5203 in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG/Released

China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force

Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 10:43am

MANILA, Philippines — At least five China Coast Guard (CCG) ships have been spotted in several areas in the West Philippine Sea, a government task force reported.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, one in the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan and another one in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

"These incursions are under review for the possible filing of appropriate diplomatic actions," the NTF-WPS said in a statement released Wednesday.

Citing the Philippine Coast Guard, the NTF-WPS noted that there were no direct incidents between the CCG and Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea from April 15 to 22.

"Our government shall not waver in pursuing peaceful, rules-based and proactive initiatives on environmental protection, safety of navigation, maritime and food security within our maritime domains," the task force added.

Just last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs filed additional diplomatic protests over the continuing presence of at least 160 Chinese fishing and maritime militia vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine government has also been continuously deploying vessels for maritime law enforcement, monitoring, ensuring the safety of Filipino fishermen and protecting the government, the task force said.

The NTF-WPS also called on "all stakeholders" in the region to maintain their respective commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

Last weekend, the PCG conducted maritime patrols in Kalayaan and Panatag Shoal as part of its Task Force Pagsasanay.

Beijing, however, called on Manila to stop activities and exercises in the West Philippine Sea, claiming that they have sovereignty over the entire area.

"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Wang insisted that China has sovereignty over Panatag Shoal and Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, where the PCG recently conducted maritime exercises.

CHINA COAST GUARD SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 15 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
3 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA allows 2 more hospitals to use Ivermectin
FDA allows 2 more hospitals to use Ivermectin
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Two more hospitals were granted compassionate special permits by the Food and Drug Administration to use anti-parasitic drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Logistical challenges again hampered the delivery of the first 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V,...
Headlines
fbfb
SC OKs cash aid to court personnel hospitalized, died due to COVID-19
SC OKs cash aid to court personnel hospitalized, died due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has approved financial aid to court judges and employees who were hospitalized and died due to COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
Some minimum wage workers, OFWs to get COVID-19 vaccine on Labor Day
Some minimum wage workers, OFWs to get COVID-19 vaccine on Labor Day
3 hours ago
Some minimum wage workers and overseas Filipino workers under the fourth priority group will get vaccinated against COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ
Metro Manila mayors recommend 'flexible' MECQ
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
“The mayor agreed to impose a ‘flexible’ MECQ,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte honors frontliners at Mactan anniversary
Duterte honors frontliners at Mactan anniversary
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte honored COVID-19 frontliners who are risking their lives to keep the nation safe during the 500th anniversary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with