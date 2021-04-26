Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach grim 1 million with 8,929 more infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines breached a million COVID-19 infections on Monday as officials reported 8,929 additional cases.

While experts have noted a decrease in daily infections in Metro Manila last week, the numbers are still high compared with what the country reported before March.

The overall count is now at 1,006,428. Active cases also decreased by 2,452 from yesterday's 77,075.

Active cases: 74,623 or 7.4% of the total



Recoveries: 11,333, bringing the number to 914,952



Deaths: 70, or now 16,853 in total

What's new today?