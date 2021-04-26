#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach grim 1 million with 8,929 more infections
Residents wanting to pick up some vegetables and other goods at the Maginhawa community pantry queue along the sidewalk of Maginhawa Sreet in Quezon City before dawn on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

(Philstar.com) - April 26, 2021 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines breached a million COVID-19 infections on Monday as officials reported 8,929 additional cases.

While experts have noted a decrease in daily infections in Metro Manila last week, the numbers are still high compared with what the country reported before March.

The overall count is now at 1,006,428. Active cases also decreased by 2,452 from yesterday's 77,075.

  • Active cases: 74,623 or 7.4% of the total

  • Recoveries: 11,333, bringing the number to 914,952

  • Deaths: 70, or now 16,853 in total

 

 

What's new today?

  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque III backed an extension of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in NCR Plus until May. He said this as many hospitals remain in critical status.

  • A House bill was filed seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination in the country mandatory. But the DOH said this should be "purely voluntary" as the jabs remain in development stage.

  • DOH said it is developing a home care package for mild COVID-19 patients. An official said this could also help decongest hospitals.

  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged community pantry organizers to turn over their aid to barangays to reach the elderly in their homes.

COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
