#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Government can't compel COVID-19 vaccination but getting jab is 'moral obligation'
A senior citizen receives a COVID-19 jab at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon city during the continuation of inoculation of Sinovac vaccine on April 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH: Government can't compel COVID-19 vaccination but getting jab is 'moral obligation'

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2021 - 3:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government cannot compel Filipinos to get inoculated against the coronavirus disease, the Department of Health said Monday as a lawmaker pushed to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for eligible population.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed that COVID-19 vaccination should be “purely voluntary.”

“At this period when these vaccines are still at the developmental stage, we cannot mandate people to accept these vaccines because this is not completed yet,” Vergeire said.

“We are adhering to the principle that the benefits outweigh the risks. That’s why we’re offering it to the population but it will be their right to decide if they will accept the vaccine or not,” she added.

While it is not mandating COVID-19 immunization, the government is highly encouraging the public to take part in COVID-19 vaccination, which is one of the most important tools to help end the pandemic. Vergeire said it is the “moral obligation” of Filipinos to get inoculated.

Scientists say that developing immunity through vaccination means there is a reduced risk of getting severe COVID-19. Getting vaccinated may also protect other people around you.

Bill seeking mandatory vaccination

Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (Cavite) filed a bill seeking to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to people who are eligible to get one.

Under the proposed measure, persons with medical conditions as determined by the DOH or by a licensed medical doctor shall be exempted from inoculation. The bill also seeks to punish those who violate any provision by paying a fine of not more than P50,000 or by imprisonment for not more than one year, or both.

Barzaga argued that herd immunity or population “can be only achieved by enacting legislation to mandate and promote COVID-19 vaccination, address vaccine hesitancy and instill public confidence in the personal, family and community benefits of immunization.”

According to the WHO, a substantial proportion of a population would need to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread, to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

But WHO officials do not envisage COVID-19 vaccines being made mandatory as they stressed that information campaigns and making jabs available to priority groups would be more effective, according to a Reuters report.

Nearly two months since the start of the country’s vaccination program, only 1.5 million vaccine doses have been so far administered. Broken down, over 1.3 million people have been afforded partial protection, while 209,456 have been fully vaccinated.

The country has received more than three million doses of COVID-19 shots so far, with the vast majority coming from China’s Sinovac Biotech. The bulk of the supply is not expected until later this year.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload reached 997,523 Sunday and is expected to pass one million on Monday. Of the total, 77,075 are active cases.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees &lsquo;accelerated&rsquo; vaccine deliveries
Philippines sees ‘accelerated’ vaccine deliveries
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The country is expecting the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied by the COVAX Facility as early as next month, composed...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine coast guard holds drills in West Philippine Sea
Philippine coast guard holds drills in West Philippine Sea
9 hours ago
The exercises near the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa (Thitu) Island and China-controlled Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal or Bajo...
Headlines
fbfb
Health chief Duque says MECQ in 'NCR Plus' should be extended
Health chief Duque says MECQ in 'NCR Plus' should be extended
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In an interview with dzMM Teleradyo Monday, Duque said Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal—dubbed as the...
Headlines
fbfb
UP official resigns after backlash on tweet
UP official resigns after backlash on tweet
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The University of the Philippines System announced yesterday that its executive vice president, Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, has resigned...
Headlines
fbfb
Missing Indonesian submarine found; 53 crew dead
Missing Indonesian submarine found; 53 crew dead
16 hours ago
A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No internal rules yet, but DOJ promises terrorist designation can be appealed
No internal rules yet, but DOJ promises terrorist designation can be appealed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 27 minutes ago
As the Anti-Terrorism Council looks into designating 25 personalities as terrorists, the Department of Justice said the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach grim 1 million with 8,929 more infections
Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach grim 1 million with 8,929 more infections
40 minutes ago
The Philippines breached a million COVID-19 infections on Monday as officials reported 8,929 additional cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Moderna seeks emergency use approval for COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
Moderna seeks emergency use approval for COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 57 minutes ago
Moderna has applied for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the FDA said.
Headlines
fbfb
Erap to leave hospital after battle with COVID-19 &mdash; Jinggoy
Erap to leave hospital after battle with COVID-19 — Jinggoy
1 hour ago
Former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada will be discharged from the hospital today after a bout with COVID-19, his son Jinggoy...
Headlines
fbfb
With probe stalled for a year, Jory Porquia's son asks DOJ to look into his murder
With probe stalled for a year, Jory Porquia's son asks DOJ to look into his murder
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Lean Porquia wrote to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to ask that his father’s case be included in Administrative...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with