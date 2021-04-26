Health chief Duque says MECQ in 'NCR Plus' should be extended

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces should be extended as many hospitals remain in critical status.

In an interview with dzMM Teleradyo Monday, Duque said Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal—dubbed as the “NCR Plus”—should remain under MECQ for another week or two. The implementation of MECQ in these areas is set to end on April 30.

“If we look at the data, I think we need to extend MECQ for another week or two because our health system capacity has yet to significantly improve. The intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in several cities is still at critical risk classification,” he said in Filipino.

In its latest report, the OCTA Research Group said there was a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases in the capital last week but the panel of experts cautioned against easing quarantine restrictions by May.

“The trend is still unstable in that it has not been sustained over a long period yet,” OCTA fellow Guido David said.

Duque said the recommendation to extend MECQ in “NCR Bubble” will be discussed by the government’s inter-agency task force on COVID-19 response. President Rodrigo Duterte usually announces new quarantine classification by the end of every month.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload reached 997,523 Sunday and is expected to pass one million on Monday. Of the total, 77,075 are active cases.

The severe respiratory disease has claimed the lives of over 16,000 people in the Philippines.