Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has revised its rules on suspension of entry into the Philippines, now allowing all Filipinos, including those who are not migrant workers, to return to the country beginning March 22.

“All Filipino citizens whether a returning Overseas Filipino or overseas Filipino worker shall be allowed to return to the Philippines,” a memorandum circular issued Friday read.

In a revised memo signed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, entry of most foreign nationals will be suspended from March 22 to April 21. The following are exempted:

Diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents provided they hold a valid 9(e) visa or 47(a)(2) visa, as the case may be, at the time of entry;



Foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation duly endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, provided that they have a valid visa at the time of entry;



Foreign seafarers under the ‘Green Lanes’ program for crew change provided that they hold a 9(c) crew list visa at the time of entry;



Foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them provided they have valid visas at the time of entry; and



Emergency, humanitarian and other analogous cases approved by the chairperson of the NTF COVID-19 or his duly authorized representative, provided the foreign nationals have valid visas at the time of entry.

Between March 22 and April 21, the entry of Filipinos and exempted foreigners will be subject to the arrival quota of only 1,500 passengers per day.

This comes as the country battles another surge of COVID-19 infections a year after the pandemic began. The Philippines reported Thursday 5,290 new COVID-19 infections, the second highest daily count in 2021, taking the caseload to 640,984.

Aside from temporary suspension of entry into the Philippines, the government is also implementing granular lockdowns in hotspots, imposing curfews and liquor ban, and banning minors from going out of their homes. — Gaea Katreena Cabico