Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos
MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has revised its rules on suspension of entry into the Philippines, now allowing all Filipinos, including those who are not migrant workers, to return to the country beginning March 22.
“All Filipino citizens whether a returning Overseas Filipino or overseas Filipino worker shall be allowed to return to the Philippines,” a memorandum circular issued Friday read.
In a revised memo signed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, entry of most foreign nationals will be suspended from March 22 to April 21. The following are exempted:
- Diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents provided they hold a valid 9(e) visa or 47(a)(2) visa, as the case may be, at the time of entry;
- Foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation duly endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, provided that they have a valid visa at the time of entry;
- Foreign seafarers under the ‘Green Lanes’ program for crew change provided that they hold a 9(c) crew list visa at the time of entry;
- Foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them provided they have valid visas at the time of entry; and
- Emergency, humanitarian and other analogous cases approved by the chairperson of the NTF COVID-19 or his duly authorized representative, provided the foreign nationals have valid visas at the time of entry.
Between March 22 and April 21, the entry of Filipinos and exempted foreigners will be subject to the arrival quota of only 1,500 passengers per day.
This comes as the country battles another surge of COVID-19 infections a year after the pandemic began. The Philippines reported Thursday 5,290 new COVID-19 infections, the second highest daily count in 2021, taking the caseload to 640,984.
Aside from temporary suspension of entry into the Philippines, the government is also implementing granular lockdowns in hotspots, imposing curfews and liquor ban, and banning minors from going out of their homes. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad
The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force approves saliva RT-PCR test as an alternative to the nasopharyngeal swab RT-PCR as one of the entry requirements to the island.
The DOT and BIATF say the test should only be administered by the Philippine Red Cross and other testing laboratories that have been approved and accredited by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health. — Rosette Adel
Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said Sunday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by COVID-19.
Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".
"As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles," he told public broadcaster ABC.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining. — AFP
Almost one million Australians will be able to enjoy half-price flights to domestic holiday destinations, under a government plan announced Thursday to boost tourism as Covid border closures keep international travellers out.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government would spend Aus$1.2 billion (US$929,000 million) to subsidise 800,000 flights to areas outside major cities that were "heavily dependent on international tourists".
Half-price airfares will be offered to entice Australians to book holidays at places like the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and the Gold Coast. — AFP
Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday it suffered a record $2.8 billion loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel -- and the airline warned of a long road to recovery ahead.
Chairman Patrick Healy described 2020 as the "most challenging" in the airline's 70-year history and said much will now depend on how effective and widespread global vaccination programmes are.
"It is by no means clear how the pandemic and its impact will develop over the coming months," he warned, saying the group expected passenger traffic to remain "well below" half of pre-pandemic levels throughout 2021.
The company's losses were higher than estimates compiled by Bloomberg News. — AFP
