#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos
Airline ground staff (L) wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos

(Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 9:02am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force Against COVID-19 has revised its rules on suspension of entry into the Philippines, now allowing all Filipinos, including those who are not migrant workers, to return to the country beginning March 22.

“All Filipino citizens whether a returning Overseas Filipino or overseas Filipino worker shall be allowed to return to the Philippines,” a memorandum circular issued Friday read.

In a revised memo signed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, entry of most foreign nationals will be suspended from March 22 to April 21. The following are exempted:

  • Diplomats and members of international organizations, and their dependents provided they hold a valid 9(e) visa or 47(a)(2) visa, as the case may be, at the time of entry;
     
  • Foreign nationals involved in medical repatriation duly endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, provided that they have a valid visa at the time of entry;
     
  • Foreign seafarers under the ‘Green Lanes’ program for crew change provided that they hold a 9(c) crew list visa at the time of entry;
     
  • Foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them provided they have valid visas at the time of entry; and
     
  • Emergency, humanitarian and other analogous cases approved by the chairperson of the NTF COVID-19 or his duly authorized representative, provided the foreign nationals have valid visas at the time of entry.

Between March 22 and April 21, the entry of Filipinos and exempted foreigners will be subject to the arrival quota of only 1,500 passengers per day.

This comes as the country battles another surge of COVID-19 infections a year after the pandemic began. The Philippines reported Thursday 5,290 new COVID-19 infections, the second highest daily count in 2021, taking the caseload to 640,984.

Aside from temporary suspension of entry into the Philippines, the government is also implementing granular lockdowns in hotspots, imposing curfews and liquor ban, and banning minors from going out of their homes. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 19, 2021 - 8:05am

Find the latest travel and tourism news from around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Main image by AFP/Romeo Gacad

March 19, 2021 - 8:05am

The National Task Force vs COVID-19 revises its earlier memo on the temporary suspension of travel into the Philippines.

All Filipino citizens, whether a returning OFW or non-OFW, will be allowed to return to the country.

March 18, 2021 - 3:23pm

The Boracay Inter-Agency Task Force approves saliva RT-PCR test as an alternative to the nasopharyngeal swab RT-PCR as one of the entry requirements to the island.

The DOT and BIATF say the test should only be administered by the Philippine Red Cross and other testing laboratories that have been approved and accredited by the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health. —  Rosette Adel

March 14, 2021 - 9:33am

Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said Sunday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".

"As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles," he told public broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining. — AFP

March 11, 2021 - 11:54am

Almost one million Australians will be able to enjoy half-price flights to domestic holiday destinations, under a government plan announced Thursday to boost tourism as Covid border closures keep international travellers out.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government would spend Aus$1.2 billion (US$929,000 million) to subsidise 800,000 flights to areas outside major cities that were "heavily dependent on international tourists".

Half-price airfares will be offered to entice Australians to book holidays at places like the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and the Gold Coast. — AFP

March 10, 2021 - 2:03pm

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said Wednesday it suffered a record $2.8 billion loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel -- and the airline warned of a long road to recovery ahead.

Chairman Patrick Healy described 2020 as the "most challenging" in the airline's 70-year history and said much will now depend on how effective and widespread global vaccination programmes are. 

"It is by no means clear how the pandemic and its impact will develop over the coming months," he warned, saying the group expected passenger traffic to remain "well below" half of pre-pandemic levels throughout 2021.

The company's losses were higher than estimates compiled by Bloomberg News.  — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Out of the 240,297 who have been inoculated as of March 16, 7,469 or 3.11% experienced adverse events after immunization...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF to discuss ban on entry of foreigners
IATF to discuss ban on entry of foreigners
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force was scheduled to hold a critical meeting yesterday to decide on a proposed ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-DOH chief says Philippines' COVID-19 response '10 steps back' from square one
Ex-DOH chief says Philippines' COVID-19 response '10 steps back' from square one
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
A former health secretary said the country is not actually on square one again in its pandemic response, but "ten steps...
Headlines
fbfb
No stopping vaccine rollout; Palace backs Sinovac for seniors
No stopping vaccine rollout; Palace backs Sinovac for seniors
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The government’s immunization program against COVID-19 will continue despite the death of a healthcare worker following...
Headlines
fbfb
'Treatment czar' urges double-masking, enhanced precautions vs COVID-19
'Treatment czar' urges double-masking, enhanced precautions vs COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
"So, the way I look at it, these are alarm bells...And if you do nothing, we would fall into that...But more important is...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DTI chief gets COVID-19 for 2nd time
DTI chief gets COVID-19 for 2nd time
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
For the second time, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila ICU beds 64% occupied &ndash; DOH
Metro Manila ICU beds 64% occupied – DOH
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Due to rising COVID-19 infections, Metro Manila has already used up 64 percent of ICU beds and 54 percent of isolation beds,...
Headlines
fbfb
ARTA to stop travel charges on basic goods distributors
ARTA to stop travel charges on basic goods distributors
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The government is set to prohibit local government units from imposing travel fees on distributors of basic goods in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Health worker died of COVID-19, not from Sinovac jab&rsquo;
‘Health worker died of COVID-19, not from Sinovac jab’
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
The health worker who died days after getting vaccinated might have already been infected with COVID-19 at the time he got...
Headlines
fbfb
DA submits to Palace proposal for ASF emergency
DA submits to Palace proposal for ASF emergency
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has submitted its recommendation to Malacañang for the declaration of a state of national...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with