#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Lorenzana is latest Cabinet official to contract COVID-19
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is seen speaking in this undated photo
File

Lorenzana is latest Cabinet official to contract COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 9:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19, joining a list of Cabinet officials in the Duterte administration to contract the virus.

The defense chief said in a press statement that he learned of his RT-PCR test result Tuesday night and will undergo the prescribed 14-day quarantine.

"Those who have been exposed to me have been informed," Lorezana said in a statement. "They have been advised to isolate and get tested for COVID-19 as well."

Last month, Lorenzana said he would not be vaccinated for the COVID-19 with Sinovac, after local regulators advised against using it on senior citizens. The retired Army general is 72.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Education Secretary Leonor Briones have previously contracted COVID-19.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim contracted COVID-19 in December 2020. He died on January 6, 2021. The MMDA chairman holds Cabinet rank.

Lorenzana reminded the public that "the threat of the virus is as real as ever." He added that the Department of National Defense will continue work under a skeleton workforce.

"Let us all cooperate and abide by the prescribed health protocols to help in curbing the spread of COVID-19," he said.

DELFIN LORENZANA DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE DUTERTE CABINET NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
10 hours ago
"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
9 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada has been placed on a ventilator as his pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsened, his son former...
Headlines
fbfb
Quick questions&mdash;and answers&mdash;on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin
Quick questions—and answers—on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Department of Health and the country’s Food and Drug Administration are advising against the use of anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH repeats warning vs Ivermectin as lawmaker plans distribution
DOH repeats warning vs Ivermectin as lawmaker plans distribution
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Authorities in recent weeks have repeatedly warned the public against using Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, as they...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged: Call for special Congress session to pass 'Bayanihan 3'
Duterte urged: Call for special Congress session to pass 'Bayanihan 3'
7 hours ago
(Updated 4:19 p.m.) Congress is on break until May 17 but Drilon said the Senate is prepared to hold a special session to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
Testing czar Dizon slammed for rejection of mass testing one year into pandemic
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"A testing czar who rejects mass testing is no different from a doctor who abandons his patients: this is neglect of his sole...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine panel's recommendation: Inoculate COVID-19 survivors 2 weeks after recovery
Vaccine panel's recommendation: Inoculate COVID-19 survivors 2 weeks after recovery
3 hours ago
Dr. Rontgene Solante, a member of the VEP, said the panel will make a suggestion “not to wait for the 90 days period...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 'Technical issue' leading to 341 deaths unreported already resolved
DOH: 'Technical issue' leading to 341 deaths unreported already resolved
3 hours ago
The Department of Health on Tuesday said a "technical issue" in its COVID-19 case collection had resulted in lower deaths...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Juan Felipe Reef issue no obstacle to relations, vaccine cooperation with China
Duterte: Juan Felipe Reef issue no obstacle to relations, vaccine cooperation with China
4 hours ago
"We will continue to resolve the issues on Julian Felipe through diplomatic channels and peaceful means," Roque quoted the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Enough' beds but not sufficient health workers &mdash; private hospitals' group
'Enough' beds but not sufficient health workers — private hospitals' group
5 hours ago
Private hospitals have sufficient beds but they lack employees who will care for COVID-19 patients, said Jose De Grano, president...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with