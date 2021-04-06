#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House health panel chair stands by WHO, health authorities on Ivermectin use
This April 11, 2020 photo shows personnel preparing beds at the quarantine facility in the Philippine International Convention Center.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

House health panel chair stands by WHO, health authorities on Ivermectin use

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The chairperson of the House committee on health on Tuesday said that while the panel included the use of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin in discussions at its hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic, she cannot support its use in relation to the coronavirus.

Rep. Angelina "Helen" Tan (Quezon)'s comments came after a congressman announced Monday that his office will make Ivermectin accessible to Quezon City residents who want it.

Neither a doctor or a scientist, Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) in recent weeks has publicly declared support for the drug, saying it helped him when he contracted COVID-19.

Significantly, the congressman's claims go against several warnings by the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, who have said that Ivermectin could be highly toxic to humans. It would also still need to undergo clinical trials to see if it can help against COVID-19, Philippine experts as well as the World Health Organization have said there is no siginificant evidence to say that it does.

READQuick questions—and answers—on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin

Tan, in a letter to Philstar.com, sought to make clear that she could not "in any manner, support [Ivermectin] use" for purposes beyond prescripted human use and for treating parasites in animals. 

Ivermectin is a veterinary drug used to treat internal and external parasites in animals and tests have shown it has no...

Posted by Philstar.com on Monday, 5 April 2021

"As a medical doctor, I am constrained to abide by the health science as well as the recognized authorities in the field of medicine," Tan said. "I am particularly guided with the position of the World Health Organization, which already raised caution for the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19."

She added that she supports the call of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) for the DOH and the FDA to inform the public of their possible options for COVID-19 treatment and prevention.

To recall, WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe warned that allowing the use of Ivermectin without concrete evidence could lead to a false confidence among those who would take it.

The DOH has since said that they have referred Defensor's planned drug distribution to the FDA's enforcement unit.

It remains to be seen, however, if the local regulator would show teeth and file charges against persons figuring in COVID-19-related controversies. 

There has been no accountability over the illegal Sinopharm inoculations of members of the Presidential Security Group, columnist Mon Tulfo and government officials late last year as the FDA admitted that its probe has not made progress. — Christian Deiparine

ANGELINE TAN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IVERMECTIN MIKE DEFENSOR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace rules out ECQ extension, eyes MECQ
Palace rules out ECQ extension, eyes MECQ
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Another extension of the lockdown or enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Regio and nearby provinces may...
Headlines
fbfb
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
Erap on ventilator as pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsens
3 hours ago
Former President Joseph Estrada has been placed on a ventilator as his pneumonia due to COVID-19 worsened, his son former...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH repeats warning vs Ivermectin as lawmaker plans distribution
DOH repeats warning vs Ivermectin as lawmaker plans distribution
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
Authorities in recent weeks have repeatedly warned the public against using Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, as they...
Headlines
fbfb
9 arrested with fake papers for vaccination priority
9 arrested with fake papers for vaccination priority
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Six Chinese nationals and three Filipinos were arrested for presenting fake medical documents to get vaccinated in Tondo,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to decongest hospitals by 40%
DOH to decongest hospitals by 40%
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
To decongest 30 to 40 percent of COVID-19 beds in National Capital Region Plus area hospitals, the Department of Health is...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Guevarra: NBI wraps up PNP-PDEA shootout probe; report in 'next few days'
Guevarra: NBI wraps up PNP-PDEA shootout probe; report in 'next few days'
26 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has wrapped up its probe into the deadly Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged: Call for special Congress session to pass 'Bayanihan 3'
Duterte urged: Call for special Congress session to pass 'Bayanihan 3'
1 hour ago
Congress is on break until May 17 but Drilon said the Senate is prepared to hold a special session to pass another economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Quick questions&mdash;and answers&mdash;on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin
Quick questions—and answers—on anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health and the country’s Food and Drug Administration are advising against the use of anti-parasitic...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG supports community service for quarantine violators &mdash; spokesperson
DILG supports community service for quarantine violators — spokesperson
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Let me first say that our policy is not to go straight to arrests. In fact, most of the time the first offense only yields...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
DILG disowns Densing's remarks for the second time
4 hours ago
"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with