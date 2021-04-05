Voter registration still suspended in 'NCR Plus'

MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain suspended until April 11, the Commission on Elections announced on Monday.

The poll body said its offices in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain temporarily closed with the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus bubble.

“From April 5 to 11, 2021, voter registration will still be suspended in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) in NCR Plus, as well as in the Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) in the main office and its satellite period,” the Comelec said in a statement on Monday.

Issuance of voter’s certification in OEOs and Comelec’s main office Intramuros, Manila will remain suspended during the same period, it added.

For areas not under ECQ, voter registration will resume on Monday, April 5, and will run until Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. although issuance of voter’s certification is until 5:00 p.m.

Fridays are set for Comelec-designated disinfection day, in addition to any day as prescribed by the local government unit.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez assured the public that despite the physical closure of Comelec premises, they can still be reached through their official email addresses which may be accessed on its website.

“During this period, e-filing of documents may be done pursuant to the Comelec guidelines on electronic filing. Under Resolution NO. 10673, the Comelec will continue receiving, via e-mail, petitions, verified pleadings, memoranda, comments, briefs and other submissions, in PDF format,” Jimenez also said.

Last March 24, Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in a tweet that the poll body recorded 2.4 million registered voters. Voter registration is until September 30. — Kristine Joy Patag