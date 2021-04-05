Voter registration still suspended in 'NCR Plus'
MANILA, Philippines — Voter registration in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces will remain suspended until April 11, the Commission on Elections announced on Monday.
The poll body said its offices in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will remain temporarily closed with the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus bubble.
“From April 5 to 11, 2021, voter registration will still be suspended in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) in NCR Plus, as well as in the Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) in the main office and its satellite period,” the Comelec said in a statement on Monday.
PRESS RELEASE: COMELEC Offices in ECQ Areas To Remain Closed@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/38PWRu6pCp— COMELEC (@COMELEC) April 5, 2021
Issuance of voter’s certification in OEOs and Comelec’s main office Intramuros, Manila will remain suspended during the same period, it added.
For areas not under ECQ, voter registration will resume on Monday, April 5, and will run until Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. although issuance of voter’s certification is until 5:00 p.m.
Fridays are set for Comelec-designated disinfection day, in addition to any day as prescribed by the local government unit.
Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez assured the public that despite the physical closure of Comelec premises, they can still be reached through their official email addresses which may be accessed on its website.
“During this period, e-filing of documents may be done pursuant to the Comelec guidelines on electronic filing. Under Resolution NO. 10673, the Comelec will continue receiving, via e-mail, petitions, verified pleadings, memoranda, comments, briefs and other submissions, in PDF format,” Jimenez also said.
Last March 24, Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said in a tweet that the poll body recorded 2.4 million registered voters. Voter registration is until September 30. — Kristine Joy Patag
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Main image by The STAR/Michael Varcas
Voter registration in areas under enhanced community quarantine — National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — will remain suspended from April 5 to 11.
The Commission on Election says all its offices in the affected areas will remain temporarily closed. The issuance of voter's certification in the Offices of the Election Officer (OEO) and the Comelec main office in Intramuros will also remain suspended.
"Meanwhile, for the rest of the OEOs in the country, voter registration will resume on April 5, 2021," the poll body says.
PRESS RELEASE: COMELEC Offices in ECQ Areas To Remain Closed@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/38PWRu6pCp— COMELEC (@COMELEC) April 5, 2021
Voter registration hours will be shortened and satellite registration will be suspended due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Comelec announces that all Offoces of the Election Officer nationwide will accept applications for voter registration from Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"The conduct of satellite registration in barangay halls, day care centers, covered courts and other satellite offices nationwide will likewise be suspended until further notice," Comelec says.
PRESS RELEASE: Voter Registration Hours Shortened, Satellite Registration Suspended@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/kTeKVC21yj— COMELEC (@COMELEC) March 20, 2021
The Commission on Elections considers removing 39 party-list groups for the May 9, 2022 elections.
Citing Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System Act, the poll body says it is authorized to delist of any party-list group for failure to participate in the last two preceding elections.
The poll body can also cancel the registration of a party-list group for failure to obtain at least 2% of votes cast under the party-list system in the last two elections.
Press Release: COMELEC to Delist 39 Party-List Groups for 2022 Polls@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/aQ1dJFLndU— COMELEC (@COMELEC) February 8, 2021
The Commission on Elections' Office for Overseas Voters calls on registered overseas voters to participate in the test run for internet voting.
The link to the sign-up form could be accessed on the OFOV Facebook page (www.facebook.com/overseasvotingph).
"A smartphone capable of running Android or iOS apps, a laptop or personal computer, or any mobile device with internet/data access is required in order to participate in the test run," Comelec says.
PRESS RELEASE: Overseas Voters Called to Take Part in Internet Voting Test Run@jabjimenez @dirfrancesarabe pic.twitter.com/raEtqvAFGA— COMELEC (@COMELEC) February 8, 2021
- Latest
- Trending