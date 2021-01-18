#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Comelec: One million new voters registered as of January
In this Sept. 1, 2020, photo, an elderly woman is assisted while registering to vote in Pasig City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Comelec: One million new voters registered as of January

(Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has recorded one million new voters for the 2022 national and local elections.

But Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez that numbers barely breached the one million mark, as he noted that registration is going slowly due to protocols imposed to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“As of January 7, we’ve reached the one million mark however things are still going very slowly mostly because the situation has not changed,” Jimenez said in the Tapatan sa Aristocrat forum on Monday morning.

Jimenez explained that the registration for new voters can only be done four days a week, since Fridays are reserved for disinfection of Comelec premises as part of health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

He pointed out that even if there are effective campaigns to encourage people to register, if the Comelec office can only handle a handful at a time, this can only lead to frustration.

Jimenez said they are expecting close to four million registration of new voters to be processed before the period ends in September.

“It’s becoming very crucial, very critical that we get a move on,” he added.

Jimenez said they are hoping the poll body can roll satellite registration events by end of January to boost the Comelec’s capacity to process registrations.

But the Comelec official assured that they will continue to “err on the side of caution,” especially with the report of the new and more infectious coronavirus strain detected in the country.

Voter registration resumed last January 4 and is set to continue until Sept. 30, 2021. — Kristine Joy Patag

2022 POLLS COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS VOTER REGISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
Philippines getting all vaccines that China can spare
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is getting as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible from China as Beijing claimed that its vaccines hold a “stronger”...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
4 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its forensic examination on the body of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Sinovac vaccine price &lsquo;not far&rsquo; from P650
Palace: Sinovac vaccine price ‘not far’ from P650
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday denied that the vaccine developed by Sinovac costs P3,600 per dose, as it stood by its decision...
Headlines
fbfb
Razon leads efforts to bring in Moderna vaccine
Razon leads efforts to bring in Moderna vaccine
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Ports tycoon Enrique Razon is spearheading efforts to bring in Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Drilon, Lacson contradict selves on con-ass&rsquo;
‘Drilon, Lacson contradict selves on con-ass’
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Senators Franklin Drilon and Panfilo Lacson are apparently contradicting themselves in taking the position that the Senate...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH in talks with cold storage providers for vaccination program
DOH in talks with cold storage providers for vaccination program
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Our plan will depend on the vaccines, because not all are created the same...we can potentially spoil our vaccines if the...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinovac 'provided very good pricing to the Philippines,' exec says
Sinovac 'provided very good pricing to the Philippines,' exec says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In an interview on CNN Philippines Monday, Sinovac Biotech General Manager Helen Yang did not disclose the cost of the vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
LGU vaccine deals show government not favoring any brand, Galvez says
LGU vaccine deals show government not favoring any brand, Galvez says
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
The national government is not favoring any brand nor company in its national vaccination program, the chief implementer of...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 &mdash; health official
Australia unlikely to open border in 2021 — health official
3 hours ago
Australia's border has been largely closed to overseas visitors since March 2020 to stem the spread of COVID-19, with a limited...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: House hearing on COVID-19 vaccination plans
LIVE: House hearing on COVID-19 vaccination plans
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Watch the House inquiry LIVE, which will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with