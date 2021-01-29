Magalong resigns as contact tracing czar but Palace says he stays

MANILA, Philippines — Contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong tendered his resignation after drawing flak for attending a celebrity birthday party where guests flouted quarantine rules but he will not be permitted to vacate the position, Malacañang said.

"We confirm that Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong tendered his resignation as the government’s tracing czar," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told reporters. "Mayor Magalong’s resignation, however, has not been accepted."

"He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19," Roque also said.

Magalong owns mistakes, promises cooperation if gov't opens probe

In a letter to COVID-19 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., Magalong said he was resigning “to hold myself accountable and do what is necessary to rectify this misstep," per a report from ABS-CBN.

"It pains me to see my family, and my constituents, in anguish over this but I am committed [to] hold myself accountable and do what is necessary to rectify this misstep," he also said.

The mayor added that he is "ready and willing" to cooperate should the National Task Force Against COVID-19 or the Department of Interior and Local Government decide to open a probe.

Referring to the party held at The Manor, Baguio City, for celebrity Tim Yap, Magalong again owned that "several lapses in the protocol were admitted"

"I should have done an immediate spot correction of the errors that I witnessed during that time," he said. "Much as I have given my best to discharge my duties for the Task Force, this incident has been a reminder that a higher standard is always expected of me."

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR