Intramuros named Asiaâ€™s leading tourist attraction

MANILA, Philippines — The World Travel Awards on Wednesday hailed the famed walled city of Manila, Intramuros, as Asia’s leading tourist attraction in 2020.

This recognition comes a day after the award-body recognized Philippines as Asia’s leading beach destination and leading dive destination.

Philippine Department of Tourism also won this year’s leading tourist board in the region, beating 11 other nominated countries.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat Tuesday said the DOT is honored and thankful for the accolades given to the country at the World Travel Awards Asia.

“These recognitions are certainly an inspiration to the industry as we safely and gradually reopen our destinations for tourism. These would not be possible without the combined efforts from our tourism stakeholders, local government units, partner agencies, and our fellow Filipinos who have tirelessly promoted our country’s attractions, products, and culture,” she said.

The Intramuros Administration is thankful for the recognition received by the Walled City.

“After months of online voting, our beloved Walled City bagged the coveted recognition while competing with equally beautiful monuments and sites in Asia,” it said in its announcement.

“Our noble and every loyal city truly deserves such recognition! Maraming Salamat po,” it added.

The Instramuros Administration said the prime tourist destination has been reinvented and continuously improved to benefit the needs of the visitors and the community.

“Through inclusivity and sensitivity to the needs of its people, Intramuros has become a model for heritage tourism and community development,” it said.

Aside from these accolades, the Philippines and the DOT still have remaining nominations under the World Category. These are:

World ’ s Leading Beach Destination 2020: Philippines

s Leading Beach Destination 2020: Philippines World ’ s Leading Dive Destination 2020: Philippines

s Leading Dive Destination 2020: Philippines World ’ s Leading Island Destination 2020: Siargao

s Leading Island Destination 2020: Siargao World ’ s Leading Tourist Board 2020: the Philippines, Department of Tourism

s Leading Tourist Board 2020: the Philippines, Department of Tourism World ’ s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020: Intramuros

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, is celebrating its 27th anniversary. It acknowledges, rewards and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Every year, it holds a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognize brands and best practices from the industry with a Grand Final Gala concluding the calendar of activities by the end of the year.

This year, World Travel Awards Grand Tour will regional gala ceremonies in the Caribbean (Bahamas), Europe (Antalya, Turkey), Africa and Indian Ocean (Nairobi, Kenya), Latin America (Santiago, Chile), North America (Thompson Okanagan, British Columbia, Canada), Asia and Oceania (Seoul, South Korea) and Middle East (Dubai).

Regional winners will eventually compete in the corresponding world categories where in the final winners will be announced during the Grand Final Gala in Moscow, Russia.