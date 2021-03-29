Philippines reports record increase of 10,016 COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday saw 10,016 new coronavirus cases, a new record-high that pushed its total count to 731,894.

The new infections are the highest since the pandemic hit the country last year. It came a week after movement was restricted in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan in a bid to control the increase. March 29 also marks the first day with the said areas back in Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Active cases: 115,495 or 15.8% of the overall figure

Recoveries: 78, or now 603,213 in total

Deaths: 16, pushing the count to 13,186

What's new today?