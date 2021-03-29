#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines reports record increase of 10,016 COVID-19 cases
A COVID-19 vaccine recipient passes by a sign on coronavirus prevention at Placido Del Mundo Elementary School in Quezon City on March 23, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Philippines reports record increase of 10,016 COVID-19 cases

(Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday saw 10,016 new coronavirus cases, a new record-high that pushed its total count to 731,894.

The new infections are the highest since the pandemic hit the country last year. It came a week after movement was restricted in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan in a bid to control the increase. March 29 also marks the first day with the said areas back in Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Active cases: 115,495 or 15.8% of the overall figure
Recoveries: 78, or now 603,213 in total
Deaths: 16, pushing the count to 13,186 

 

 

 

What's new today?

  • The Philippines' first ever purchase of COVID-19 vaccines — the one million doses of Sinovac — is set to arrive in the country this afternoon, with President Rodrigo Duterte welcoming the delivery of the jabs.

  • There are still no plans for government to conduct mass testing despite the ongoing surge in new COVID-19 infections, according to the Department of Health. Instead, officials are conducting "risk-based" testing and home visits to identify possible cases.

  • United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hit wealthy countries for keeping a "stockpile" of COVID-19 vaccines, as he urged them to share their supply with other nations to help put an end to the pandemic.

  • Former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada has been hospitalized after contracting the COVID-19, his sons said. The 83-year-old, who was ousted as president in 2001 and later convicted of plunder and then pardoned, is said to be in a stable condition. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE METRO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
