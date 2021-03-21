#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
IATF: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, Calabarzon areas
A cop in fatigue uniform is seen manning a checkpoint in this May 2020 photo
The STAR/Boy Santos

IATF: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, Calabarzon areas

(Philstar.com) - March 21, 2021 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Sunday announced new COVID-19 restrictions amid a continued surge in cases, banning mass gatherings and non-essential travel within Metro Manila and four provinces in Calabarzon for two weeks. 

In a March 20 resolution, the coronavirus task force recommended the curbs to President Rodrigo Duterte, which will take effect beginning March 21 to April 4.

The move reverts Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal to General Community Quarantine status, and includes it together with Metro Manila as one "Subject Area."

What's new

Only essential travel into and out of these areas will be allowed. Public transportation will continue to operate but at capacities set by the transportation department.

Mass gatherings, including religious services will once again be disallowed, while in-person meetings are highly discouraged. Further, weddings, baptisms and funeral services will be limited to only 10 persons. 

Operational capacities of essential and non-essential services will also stay, but the IATF is urging the private sector to roll out alternative work arrangements anew.

Food establishments will also be limited only to delivery, take-out or outdoor dining, provided that additional measures are in place such as dividers to limit the number of persons per table to two.

The same prohibitions ordered on March 18 that suspended the operations of driving schools, cinemas, cultural centers and limited social events by the tourism department also remains.

Officials extended the unified curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. first set in Metro Manila to the four Calabarzon provinces.

It said, however, that workers, cargo vehicles and mass transportation will not be restricted by the curfews. The task force also discouraged people from visiting persons outside their immediate families, and "strongly advised" the wearing of face masks at home.

This is a developing story

CAVITE COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LAGUNA METRO MANILA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RIZAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As COVID-19 cases reach new high, DOH tells public to stay home, suspend travel
As COVID-19 cases reach new high, DOH tells public to stay home, suspend travel
19 hours ago
Without declaring a wide lockdown, the Department of Health urged the public to remain in their homes and skip any non-essential...
Headlines
fbfb
No NCR lockdown &ndash; Palace
No NCR lockdown – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
There would be no lockdown in the National Capital Region in the next two weeks amid the continuous increase in the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
Private sector to fund own vaccine rollout, says Duterte adviser
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The private sector is “willing to pay for everything” to ensure that the rollout of the vaccines will be “at...
Headlines
fbfb
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
Infection surge taking toll on health frontliners
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Filipino Nurses United yesterday expressed “extreme alarm” over the soaring cases of COVID-19, saying two...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
Sara: 1Sambayan coalition authoritarian
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
President Duterte’s daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio slammed as authoritarian the 1Sambayan coalition, headed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 663,794 after third day with over 7K cases
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 663,794 after third day with over 7K cases
1 hour ago
It has been 369 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon. The Philippines is...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator seeks probe into killings, attacks on local chief executives
Senator seeks probe into killings, attacks on local chief executives
2 hours ago
“This bloody incident is not the first of its kind,” De Lima said, pointing out that Aquino’s death has...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
4 hours ago
"Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID," Sen. Pangilinan said.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila hospitals seen to reach full occupancy by April &mdash; OCTA
Metro Manila hospitals seen to reach full occupancy by April — OCTA
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Metro Manila hospitals could hit 100% capacity by April if the surge in the region is not controlled, the OCTA Research has...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 200 Chinese militia ships spotted in West Philippine Sea
Over 200 Chinese militia ships spotted in West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said it has received a report from the Philippine Coast Guard about the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with