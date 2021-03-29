#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
Residents shop at a market in Manila on March 28, 2021, after the Philippines announced that more than 24 million people in and around Manila will go into lockdown next week as hospitals struggle to cope with a surge in Covid-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Jam Sta. Rosa

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - March 29, 2021 - 7:17am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

DND: Philippines ready to defend West Philippine Sea sovereignty
DND: Philippines ready to defend West Philippine Sea sovereignty
By Romina Cabrera | 8 hours ago
The Philippines is ready to defend its sovereignty, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, as he again called on...
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
By Franco Luna | 7 days ago
"We're expecting the cooperation of village associations and barangays...it is highly discouraged to accept visitors to avoid...
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
7 days ago
(MARCH 21, 2021) New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and...
No Holy Week &lsquo;staycations&rsquo; in ECQ areas
No Holy Week ‘staycations’ in ECQ areas
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 8 hours ago
Hotels in areas under enhanced community quarantine are prohibited from taking leisure bookings starting today until Sunday...
1 million Sinovac doses arrive today
1 million Sinovac doses arrive today
By Edith Regalado | 8 hours ago
One million doses of Sinovac vaccines are set to arrive today, making it the first batch of COVID-19 jabs purchased by the...
Optimism but concern as megaship still stuck in Suez
Optimism but concern as megaship still stuck in Suez
By Mohamed Abouelenen | 1 hour ago
As extra boats steamed in to assist with salvage efforts, experts were pinning hopes on a Sunday evening high tide to help...
Government eyes 25% drop in new COVID-19 cases
Government eyes 25% drop in new COVID-19 cases
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The government is seeking to reduce the number of daily new COVID-19 infections by more than 25 percent now that pandemic...
Palace vows aid during ECQ
Palace vows aid during ECQ
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
The government aims to provide assistance not just to poorest households, but also to workers affected by the imposition of...
Speaker endorses impeach raps vs Leonen
Speaker endorses impeach raps vs Leonen
By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has endorsed the impeachment complaint filed against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen,...
Meralco suspends disconnection activities
Meralco suspends disconnection activities
8 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. is suspending disconnection activities in its franchise area until mid-April as the government imposes...
