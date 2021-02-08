#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Whatever happened to: Metro Manila bike lanes
Armed with plastic sheets and raincoats, bike commuters brave the morning drizzle while crossing the EDSA-Aurora Boulevard intersection in Quezon City as they head for work on Thursday.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Whatever happened to: Metro Manila bike lanes

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was June last year when the government released to much fanfare its EDSA reform plan that will see bike lanes installed in the congested highway. Nearly 8 months since then, no single bike lane can be found in that area.

EDSA is a reflection of a sluggish broader project to build 523 kilometers of protected bike lanes nationwide, funding for which was allotted under Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. Funding provisions under Bayanihan II were supposed to expire last December, but got extended until June— leaving government only 5 months to complete the bike lanes.

“The commitment of these agencies to push for a bike lane network might not be very high. We haven't heard the real reason for the delays,” Jedd Ugay of AltMobility PH, a commuter advocacy group, said in an online forum on Monday.

“If there are a lot of implementing agencies, the way bureaucracy works is that none of them move because there's no higher agency telling them, ‘do this,’” he said.

According transport department data, only around 29 kilometers of bike lanes had been built since the Bayanihan II was enacted. 

Why does this matter?

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, transportation options for workers required to report to work physically have already been scarce as it is. In the wake of the suspension of public transportation during the general community quarantine, thousands looked to cycling to report to work. 

Even with lockdowns eased, the public’s preference for alternative transport options remained. According to Social Weather Stations, a pollster, 85% of Filipinos across all areas and socio-demographic groups believe their city or municipality can be a great place for walking and cycling. A bigger 87% also agreed that roads will be better off if public transportation, bicycles, and pedestrians are given priority over private vehicles.

The Department of Labor and Employment in its 2020 labor survey also found that Filipino workers generally want to secure more bike lanes in the Metro. Survey results found that 78% of the total respondents would still use bicycles going to work, even if there were other accessible forms of transportation.

FROM INTERAKSYON: COVID-19 cyclists: Expanding bike lane network can lead to more inclusive cities

Move as One coalition presents its proposed setup along the EDSA thoroughfare.
Philstar.com screengrab

Where are we now?

Both transport and public works departments said they support the plan, and reiterated commitments to build more bike lanes before the year ends.

“The DOTr is committed to construct the NCR Bike Lanes, similar to the ongoing bike lanes construction projects we have in Metro Davao and Metro Cebu,” Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said in a text message.

But at least for Metro Manila, this is easier said than done. Shortly after the EDSA reform plan was unveiled last June, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), under the former leadership, opposed proposals for pop-up bike lanes, citing rider safety. 

Under Benhur Abalos, who just took office last month, bike lanes are supposedly getting a better reception but his office appealed to give them more time. MMDA oversees the traffic situation in Metro Manila and therefore any plans altering that would have to gain the agency’s support.

“We aren’t seeing any delay or bottleneck in the bike lanes. Let’s not put color into things. The [Department of Public Works and Highways] is still finalizing the design in terms of ensuring the safety of bikers if and when they put the lanes in EDSA,” Michael Salalima, Abalos’ chief of staff, said by phone. DPWH declined to comment.

“With Chairman Abalos being new, his marching order was that with safety as the paramount consideration, for as long as the bikers’ safety will be assured, we are in support of a bike lane in EDSA,” he explained.

As for the EDSA reform plan itself, few things had been realized. For instance, bus stops had been built, apart from a dedicated bus lane. But other components remained missing like pedestrian lanes and bike lanes, which transport advocates said would make EDSA— and other public roads— safer and more conducive to walking.

As it is, it seems the likes of Ugay and the rest of AltMobility would have to lengthen their patience. “The bidding will have to undergo different phases and processes. So it will take time,” Salalima said.

Transport economist Robert Siy can only hope for the best. “Definitely, they’re (DOTr) supportive, and we believe this is a major change in their policy for improving mobility for all Filipinos,” he said in the forum.

“But we hope this will also be carried by other agencies,” he added.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR DPWH MASS TRANSPORTATION CRISIS METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MMDA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Saving an oil refinery
By Boo Chanco | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Some weeks ago, Petron shut down its oil refinery in Bataan for business reasons.
Business
fbfb
Robinhood rattles markets
By Wilson Sy | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
In the past two weeks, volatility spiked in the stock market.
Business
fbfb
AG&P investing P14.6 billion for LNG facility
By Danessa Rivera | February 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Co. is investing P14.6 billion in its planned integrated liquefied natural gas import terminal in Batangas.
Business
fbfb
Index falls anew on concerns over vaccine rollout
Index falls anew on concerns over vaccine rollout
By Iris Gonzales | 25 days ago
The local stock market pared its losses, but stayed in negative territory yesterday as concerns over the slow rollout of the...
Business
fbfb
PSEi may test 6,900 this week
PSEi may test 6,900 this week
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index may test the 6,900 support level this week with secondary support at 6,820,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
First day of Metro price ceilings triggers supply shortage fears
First day of Metro price ceilings triggers supply shortage fears
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
The result was numerous reports of vacated spaces in wet markets, triggering worries that a short-term fix to expensive prices...
Business
fbfb
Meralco power bills to fall slightly in February
Meralco power bills to fall slightly in February
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The adjustment means typical residential customers will save “around P14” from their monthly bills.
Business
fbfb
Persistent inflation puts global economy in grave danger
Persistent inflation puts global economy in grave danger
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
A persistently higher inflation may put the global economy and markets under grave danger, according to Singapore-based DBS...
Business
fbfb
Higher ATM fees loom
Higher ATM fees loom
18 hours ago
Philippine banks are set to implement the acquirer-based fees for ATM transactions starting April, resulting in higher charges...
Business
fbfb
SEC steps up anti-money laundering effort
SEC steps up anti-money laundering effort
18 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is stepping up efforts to combat money laundering by requiring more transparency in...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with