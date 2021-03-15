#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: 193K get first dose in first two weeks of COVID-19 vaccination drive
Health Secretary Francisco Duque injects a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the ceremonial immunization drive using CoronaVac from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac at private hospital The Medical City in Pasig City on March 3, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

DOH: 193K get first dose in first two weeks of COVID-19 vaccination drive

(Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has so far inoculated more than 193,000 Filipinos, mostly health workers, nearly two weeks after the country’s vaccination drive started, the Department of Health said.

Out of the 1.125 million vaccine doses that arrived in the Philippines, the government has only administered 193,492 doses as of March 13, Health Secretary Franciso Duque III said.

The volume is just a small fraction of the 161 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that the country is supposed to receive by the end of 2021 to vaccinate at least 50 million Filipinos.

The health chief lauded Metro Manila hospitals for achieving a high COVID-19 inoculation coverage.

“National Capital Region has performed quite well. They’re now at 70% for the first dose of inoculation,” he said in a briefing Monday. 

Slow rollout?

The country’s vaccination campaign started on March 1 with 600,000 Sinovac jabs donated by China. It also received initial 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine through the COVAX Facility.

Given the limited supply, only medical workers and uniformed personnel are being vaccinated at the moment. Over 1.7 million health workers are at the top of the government’s vaccination priority list.

The government is facing criticisms that the vaccine rollout has been slow as the country battles a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

“The inoculation of medical workers must be carried out in a deliberate manner. Considering the crucial task they perform, they vaccination must be done in batches in light of possible adverse effects and the impact on the manning requirements of health facilities,” vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said Sunday.

He added the pace of the vaccination program “shall significantly pick up” when all medical frontliners are vaccinated and the country already has enough vaccine supplies.

Beverly Ho, director of the agency’s Health Promotion Bureau and Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, said in a separate briefing that 90% of the vaccines have been distributed to vaccination sites across the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines&rsquo;
‘Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines’
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, despite their respective political upheavals, will overtake the Philippines in terms of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Pope Francis' homily for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines
play
FULL TEXT: Pope Francis' homily for the 500th anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines
10 hours ago
Pope Francis led the celebration of a Sunday Lenten Mass which was also in thanksgiving for the 500 years of Christianity...
Headlines
fbfb
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A coalition of former government officials is eyeing a single slate of national candidates for the 2022 elections to challenge...
Headlines
fbfb
FLAG: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term &mdash; higher than killings from Marcos to Aquino admins
FLAG: 61 lawyers slain in Duterte term — higher than killings from Marcos to Aquino admins
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The number of lawyers killed in nearly five years into the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is higher than murders...
Headlines
fbfb
Sanity break: Filipinos go on &lsquo;workation&rsquo; during world's longest lockdown
Sanity break: Filipinos go on ‘workation’ during world's longest lockdown
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
"I was able to merge my hobby and work and I guess this design best works for a travel person like me."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
play
Vico Sotto in quarantine after driver succumbs to COVID-19
3 hours ago
The local chief executive and some of his staff got tested Sunday, and are still waiting for their test results.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
Duterte's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque disclosed Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Vaccination pace to pick up by Q2&rsquo;
‘Vaccination pace to pick up by Q2’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The government has vowed to speed up the pace of immunization against COVID-19 upon the arrival of more doses by the middle...
Headlines
fbfb
Blended learning harder for 89% of families &ndash; SWS
Blended learning harder for 89% of families – SWS
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
About nine in 10 Filipino families sees “blended learning” as more difficult than the traditional face-to-face...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with