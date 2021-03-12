#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: Only 21 out of 114,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients had serious side effects
St. Luke's Medical Center inoculates its personnel with Sinovac's CoronaVac during on March 3, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH: Only 21 out of 114,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients had serious side effects

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-one serious side effects after vaccinations against COVID-19 have been so far reported, the Department of Health said Friday.

Out of the 114,615 people who have been inoculated as of March 10, 978 or only 0.85% experienced suspected adverse events after immunization (AEFI), Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

AEFI “is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunization and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine,” according to the World Health Organization.

For those vaccinated with Coronavac, or the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, 872 experienced minor side effects such as pain on the injection site, body pains, increase in blood pressure, fever and rashes.

Eighty-five recipients of the vaccine made by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca also had common and non-serious side effects.

Meanwhile, 20 CoronaVac recipients and one AstraZeneca recipient experienced serious side effects such as difficulty in breathing and chest pain.

“We’re studying the causality,” Vergeire said.

The health official said the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee believes that some of the cases can be attributed to “anxiety due to fear of side effects or needles.”

After several delays, the government began its vaccination program against COVID-19 last week, with health workers and uniformed personnel first in the queue to get donated shots. Some 101,827 people received CoronaVac, while 12,788 got the AstraZeneca jab.

The department has a process for monitoring adverse events after immunization. Those who received the shots are made to stay in the vaccination site for half an hour in case of immediate reaction.

The country's Food and Drug Administration, in the emergency use authorizations it has issued, said the benefits of approved vaccines outweigh potential risks. Only the COVID-19 vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac have so far received EUA from the drug regulator. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PDP-Laban leadership disowns calls for Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
PDP-Laban leadership disowns calls for Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The national leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte’s party disowned calls of some of its members for the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera&rsquo;s death
NBI charges 11 over Christine Dacera’s death
4 hours ago
(Updated 5:26 p.m.) The National Bureau of Investigation filed Friday multiple criminal charges against 11 people who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In a statement, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said there is “no reason” to halt...
Headlines
fbfb
Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
7 hours ago
(Updated 2:38 p.m.) In a statement released to reporters, Eleazar, who serves as the PNP's deputy chief for administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
#CJSearch: Bernabe says she is a textualist, will be 'judicial activist' only when law is vague
#CJSearch: Bernabe says she is a textualist, will be 'judicial activist' only when law is vague
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
(Updated) If appointed as the new chief justice, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe said she will remain a textualist...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
#CJSearch: In 'hypothetical' plea vs 'drug war,' Hernando says to focus on unlawful searches, rights of accused
#CJSearch: In 'hypothetical' plea vs 'drug war,' Hernando says to focus on unlawful searches, rights of accused
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 minutes ago
In a “hypothetical” situation where Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando is the member-in-charge in a petition...
Headlines
fbfb
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters said the Calbayog Regional Trial Court confirmed the receipt of the...
Headlines
fbfb
No herd immunity until 2033 at current pace of COVID-19 vaccination &mdash; senator
No herd immunity until 2033 at current pace of COVID-19 vaccination — senator
2 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday urged the government to speed up its COVID-19 vaccination program, warning that it would take...
Headlines
fbfb
#CJSearch: Gesmundo commits to continuous review of rules
#CJSearch: Gesmundo commits to continuous review of rules
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Friday gave his commitment that, if appointed, he will continue programs started in...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The country reported the highest single-day rise since September 14, when the country had 4,699 cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with