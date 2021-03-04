#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte says to lift all COVID-19 restrictions once vaccines widely available
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the 53rd Cabinet Meeting at the Malacañan Palace on March 3, 2021.
Presidential photo/Karl Norman Alonzo

Duterte says to lift all COVID-19 restrictions once vaccines widely available

(Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that he will “immediately” ease all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 once vaccines for the respiratory disease become widely available.

“If I see most of the citizens can avail of the vaccine in any of the health centers, hospitals … then I will reopen everything in our economy,” Duterte said partly in Filipino in a speech at the inauguration of school buildings in Valenzuela City.

It is not clear, however, when this target will be reached. As it stands, the government eyes the “massive rollout” of COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter of this year, but even then only up to 25 million Filipinos would get the jabs, far below the target of inoculating 50 million to 70 million Filipinos.

By Duterte’s own estimate, the country would not return to normal until “maybe first or second quarter of year … 2023.”

The government’s own pandemic task force has recommended that the entire country shift to the laxest quarantine regime, only for Duterte to reject this due to the lack of a wider vaccine rollout. 

Duterte, however, has indicated he is ready to place the country under modified general community quarantine once the country gets an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines — Xave Gregorio

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE COVID-19 VACCINE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tumandok land defenders' lawyer stabbed in Ilolilo
Tumandok land defenders' lawyer stabbed in Ilolilo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
A rights lawyer handling a case in the arrest of indigenous Tumandok land defenders and assisting in anti-terrorism law petitions...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca jabs being eyed for elderly medical personnel, officials say
AstraZeneca jabs being eyed for elderly medical personnel, officials say
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Government on Thursday said it is looking to vaccinate health workers who are also senior citizens with the AstraZeneca, whose...
Headlines
fbfb
Two LRT-2 East extension stations eye &lsquo;soft opening' in late April
Two LRT-2 East extension stations eye ‘soft opening' in late April
9 hours ago
“That's still ongoing right now, and we've fast-tracked our works there to hopefully reach the targeted April...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque sorry for &lsquo;one-year vacation&rsquo; remark
Roque sorry for ‘one-year vacation’ remark
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
After being bashed for saying that people have been vacationing for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs raises Alert Level 1 over Mt. Pinatubo
Phivolcs raises Alert Level 1 over Mt. Pinatubo
11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology hoisted Alert Level 1 over Mount Pinatubo due to persistent seismic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lawmaker, CHR oppose drug law amendments on presumptions anew
Lawmaker, CHR oppose drug law amendments on presumptions anew
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Legal presumptions are a means to expedite trials by shifting the burden of proof from complainant to defendant under situations...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace response to Robredo's remarks: Duterte not 'pikon'
Palace response to Robredo's remarks: Duterte not 'pikon'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
The vice president for her part has chided the country's leader and his allies for being overly sensitive to valid criticisms...
Headlines
fbfb
With 2,452 new infections, Philippines coronavirus caseload hits 584,667
With 2,452 new infections, Philippines coronavirus caseload hits 584,667
4 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday recorded 2,452 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the national caseload past 584,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Following attack on Iloilo lawyer, NUPL demands government action to stop threats, killings
Following attack on Iloilo lawyer, NUPL demands government action to stop threats, killings
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
With the brazen attack on yet another public interest lawyer, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers are pressing all...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Shameless act of state terror&rsquo;: Groups condemn attack on yet another rights lawyer
‘Shameless act of state terror’: Groups condemn attack on yet another rights lawyer
7 hours ago
(Updated) An international rights group on Thursday accused security forces of going on a "murder spree" following the stabbing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with