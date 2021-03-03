#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
SC checking for other vaccine brands after reported unavailability of AstraZeneca
This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released

SC checking for other vaccine brands after reported unavailability of AstraZeneca

Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2021 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is looking into other options for its purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for officials and employees of the Judiciary in light of the reported unavailability of AstraZeneca doses.

“The initial request for the Judiciary was for the AstraZeneca brand, but upon advice of its unavailability by the office of [Secretary Carlito Galvez], the Judiciary will have to consider other options,” SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters.

Hosaka said updates will be given on the matter, but they are hoping that the Judiciary will be able to procure the vaccines as soon as possible, “considering the crucial role which the courts play in times of crisis. “

“Our judges and court personnel have direct contact with the public on a daily basis and Chief Justice [Diosdado] Peralta would want them fully protected from the NCov Virus,” Hosaka added.

The SC announced on February 11 that it has approved the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for the more than 30,000 officials and workers of the Judiciary, worth P19 million.

The cost with will charged against the respective regular appropriations or savings of the SC, Presidential Electoral Tribunal, Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals and the lower courts.

The Philippines started the rollout of its national vaccination program on March 1, a day after the arrival of donated vaccines from Beijing-based Sinovac.

AstraZeneca vaccines were supposed to arrive on March 1, but was delayed due to logistics and supply problems, Galvez said. The Palace however said they will arrive on Thursday, but the vaccine czar said he cannot confirm this report.

Vaccination of medical frontliners, who are on top of the priority list drawn up by the national coronavirus task force, meanwhile continues across the country.

Vaccination of prosecutors

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra meanwhile said state prosecutors are currently not included in vaccination priority list, except for the senior citizens among them.

“But when the domestic supply of anti-COVID 19 vaccines substantially increases, I will request their inclusion in the priority list, in the same category as judges and other court officers,” he added.

In the latest government list of priority groups for the vaccine, frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers are on top as A1.

Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the Inter-Agency Task Force as essential during Enhanced Community Quarantine are under A4.

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
Trillanes wins at Court of Appeals: Ruling reviving rebellion case reversed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Court of Appeals granted former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s bid to reverse the Makati court’s ruling that...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
Philippines calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi
10 hours ago
In a virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
Duterte to also welcome AstraZeneca arrival
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
To prove that the Philippines is a grateful nation, President Duterte will also be personally receiving AstraZeneca’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Former envoy sacked for abusing staff to seek 'unbiased judgement' from courts
Former envoy sacked for abusing staff to seek 'unbiased judgement' from courts
5 hours ago
The former envoy to Brazil caught maltreating her household staff on Wednesday said she will go to the courts to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
Duterte urged to make Upper Marikina Watershed quarry-free
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a statement released on World Wildlife Day Wednesday, the Upper Marikina Watershed Coalition asked Duterte to urgently...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
La Union conservationists see all-time high in olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings
La Union conservationists see all-time high in olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings
By Artemio Dumlao | 22 minutes ago
During the pandemic, nesting of the vulnerable olive ridley sea turtles in La Union has reached an all-time high.
Headlines
fbfb
Irked by Rappler fact checks, NTF-ELCAC sees red
Irked by Rappler fact checks, NTF-ELCAC sees red
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
This is not the first time that Badoy baselessly red-tagged a news outlet just doing its job.
Headlines
fbfb
Why lawmakers, rights groups are alarmed at a proposed amendment to the anti-drug law
Why lawmakers, rights groups are alarmed at a proposed amendment to the anti-drug law
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"This is unconstitutional because they run contrary to the constitutional presumption of innocence," Rep. Bong Suntay (Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections
Coronavirus cases in Philippines climb to 582,223 with 1,783 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Active cases accounted for 35,056 or 6% of the total. Of these, 94.8% are mild and asymptomatic cases.
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE to prohibit &lsquo;no vaccine, no work&rsquo; policy
DOLE to prohibit ‘no vaccine, no work’ policy
2 hours ago
Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that he is set to issue an order prohibiting making COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with