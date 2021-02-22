Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year

MANILA, Philippines — Temperatures in Baguio City and Metro Manila yesterday dropped to 9 degrees Celsius and 19.3 degrees Celsius, respectively – the lowest recorded in both areas so far this northeast monsoon season, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the coldest temperature was registered in Baguio City at around 5 a.m., which was colder than last year’s 9.4 degrees Celsius.

But the temperature in La Trinidad town in Benguet was even reportedly colder at 7.9 degrees Celsius.

In Metro Manila, the lowest temperature was recorded at the PAGASA Science Garden in Quezon City at 6 a.m. This surpassed the previous record of 19.9 degrees Celsius logged on Jan. 31.

The state weather bureau said the northeast monsoon would continue to bring cold and dry air over the country this month.

The coldest temperature recorded in Baguio City was 6.3 degrees Celsius on Jan. 18, 1961.

In Metro Manila, the lowest temperature was registered at 14.5 degrees Celsius on Jan. 11, 1914 in Port Area, Manila.