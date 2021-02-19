COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 557,058

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed past 557,000 Friday after the Department of Health recorded 1,901 additional infections.

Of the 557,058 total confirmed cases, 32,440 or 5.8% are active.

Recoveries rose to 512,789 after 537 additional patients recovered from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, 157 more COVID-19-related deaths were registered—the highest since September 14, when 259 fatalities were recorded This pushed the fatality count to 11,829.

What’s new today?

The DOH confirmed the detection of mutations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Central Visayas. The mutations identified as E484K and N501Y have been found in the variants that emerged in United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. The agency stressed that “current available data are insufficient to conclude that mutations found in the local samples will have significant public health implications.”

Belgian drugmaker Janssen Pharmaceutica has started the local clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Science and Technology said.

Malacañang expects the country will be placed under modified general community quarantine by March, saying President Rodrigo Duterte may be swayed by the recommendations by the government’s pandemic task force and by a majority of mayors in Metro Manila.

Congress is expected to pass on Monday a bill expediting the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and providing for compensation to people who experience adverse effects after getting the jab.

— with report from Xave Gregorio