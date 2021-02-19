Janssen starts COVID-19 vaccine trial in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Belgian drugmaker Janssen Pharmaceutica has begun the clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the Department of Science and Technology said Friday.
“Janssen has already started the clinical trial proper, which covers patient screening, recruitment and vaccination,” DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said in a briefing.
Guevara did not disclose the specifics of the trial, such as the date when the study commenced and the barangays where the trials are held because only the vaccine developer can do this. But the DOST official said the sites of the Janssen trial are in Metro Manila.
The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved the application of Janssen to local conduct clinical trials in December last year.
Clinical trials showed that a single dose of the Janssen vaccine had an efficacy rate of up to 72%. It was developed by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a Belgium-based division of Johnson & Johnson.
The vaccine leverages the company’s AdVac platform, which was also used to develop and manufacture Ebola vaccine regimen and construct its Zika, RSV and HIV investigational vaccine candidates.
The Janssen COVID-19 shot can be refrigerated for up to three months at 2 to 8°C, which is the standard temperature that is within the existing cold chain system in the country.
Meanwhile, Chinese firms Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Sinovac are still preparing the sites for their studies.
The Philippine FDA so far approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines for emergency use.
The government's vaccination program has yet to commence, despite promises from officials that the inoculation will start in February. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said indemnification requirements caused the delay of the arrival of COVID-19 shots from the COVAX facility.
The government has been also criticized for its slow pace in securing highly coveted vaccine shots. It aims to vaccinate at least 50 million Filipinos this year alone.
To date, the Philippines has over 555,000 cases, with 11,673 deaths.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez says vaccine manufacturers want an indemnification agreement, citing the previous issue with Dengvaxia.
Galvez reports that the government is working on such an agreement with Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
An indemnification agreement "holds a business or company harmless" in case of unexpected adverse events.
British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca can no longer accept orders for its COVID-19 vaccine, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.
Concepcion says AstraZeneca does not have enough supply anymore.
The New People's Army will open a humanitarian corridor for the safe and unimpeded passage of COVID-19 vaccines in guerilla base areas and zones.
Marco Valbuena, information officer of the Communist Party of the Philippines, suggests that military vehicles should not transport the vaccines.
"Using AFP to transport the vaccines will not encourage people to be vaccinated especially in many areas in the countryside where people are traumatized by military garrisoning of their communities and helicopter gunships firing missiles," Valbuena says.
The NPA will open humanitarian corridor for the safe and unimpeded transport of Covid-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/UMhqulBBIO— Marco L. Valbuena (@marco_cpp) February 9, 2021
The House Ways and Means Committee has approved a bill to exempt COVID-19 vaccines from import duties and from value-added tax, its chairman announces.
"Although the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act already exempts COVID-19 from VAT and from import duties, there is some room for interpretation on whether the duties apply to all importers, or only to registered enterprises. That is especially because we were only dealing with duty incentives in that bill. So, we want to make sure vaccines can be imported duty-free and without friction at the ports," Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) says in a press release.
The Brazilian government announced Wednesday it was negotiating the purchase of 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Russia and India, after regulators made it easier for the treatments to win emergency-use authorizations.
Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil, the second-hardest-hit country after the US, with more than 226,000 deaths from Covid-19.
Brazil's health surveillance agency said it would no longer require final Phase 3 trials to be carried out in Brazil, clearing the way for the emergency authorization of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin vaccinations.
The health ministry said it is meeting with representatives from Russia and India on Friday to finalize details of a deal, which would see some 10 million Sputnik V doses and 20 million Covaxin doses delivered in February and March. — AFP
