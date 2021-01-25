#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
With China's new law vs foreign ships, Palace hopes no country would worsen WPS tensions
This Jan. 14 2020 photo shows the visiting vessel of China Coast Guard (CCG) 5204 at Pier 15 in Manila
Xinhua/Rouelle Umali

With China's new law vs foreign ships, Palace hopes no country would worsen WPS tensions

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday expressed hope that no country would do something that could worsen the tensions in the South China Sea after China adopted a law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign ships.

China, which is embroiled in a dispute with the Philippines and four other claimants in the South China Sea and with Japan in the East China Sea, passed last week a law that permits its coast guard to "take all necessary measures" to stop foreigners from infringing upon its jurisdiction at sea.

The law, which was approved as the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, allows the Chinese coast guard to destroy structures built by other countries on Beijing-claimed islands and reefs. It also allows the coast guard to board and inspect foreign ships in waters claimed by China. 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said while sovereign countries can pass laws, it should comply with its obligations in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, of which China is a signatory. 

"Under general international law, the use of force is generally prohibited except for two well-defined exceptions. By way of self-defense, there should be sending of armed troops into the territory of China and the use of force should be necessary and proportional; and when authorized by the UN Security Council," Roque said at a press briefing. 

"We hope no country involved in the West Philippine Sea issue would worsen the situation," he added, using the name that the Philippines gave to the South China Sea area it is claiming. 

Roque reiterated the need for a binding code of conduct for claimants in the South China Sea, where $5 trillion worth of goods passes through every year.

"The declaration of our president is we should finish the code of conduct and all claimants in the West Philippine Sea should follow the code of conduct," the Palace spokesman said.

China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea while the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, and Taiwan have overlapping claims. In 2016, a Hague-based arbitral court invalidated China's maritime claim in the South China Sea and affirmed the Philippines' sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone. The Chinese government has refused to recognize the ruling, calling it "illegal" and dismissing it as a "mere piece of paper." 

Japan also has a maritime row with China, with the two countries claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

CHINA COAST GUARD SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
Military sorry after UP alumni tagged as slain rebels show up alive
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has apologized for a list it published over the weekend that incorrectly tagged University...
Headlines
fbfb
Too slow? FDA says it's being 'thorough' in assessing EUA applications
Too slow? FDA says it's being 'thorough' in assessing EUA applications
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical submitted an application for emergency use of its vaccine developed with Oxford University...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships &mdash; Pangilinan
Philippines shouldn't be intimidated over Chinese law letting coast guard to fire on foreign ships — Pangilinan
1 day ago
"Indonesia and Vietnam refuse to be intimidated," Sen. Pangilinan said. "I adamantly refuse to believe that they are braver...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 34 contacts of Bontoc cases also positive for COVID-19
DOH: 34 contacts of Bontoc cases also positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities have identified 144 close contacts of the 12...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant
NBI locates two fellow passengers of Filipino with new COVID-19 variant
3 hours ago
Authorities have located the two fellow passengers of the Filipino man who tested positive on the new and more infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Despite military kin's inclusion, Palace insists priority list for COVID-19 jabs unchanged
Despite military kin's inclusion, Palace insists priority list for COVID-19 jabs unchanged
1 hour ago
Palace on Monday sought to deny that there had been changes in the administration's list of priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine,...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: Errors in government list of supposed communist rebels dangerous
CHR: Errors in government list of supposed communist rebels dangerous
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
De Guia stressed that the military’s gaffe is still concerning. “Similar lapses, if left unchecked, can put reputations...
Headlines
fbfb
'Unjustified, unnecessary': CHR looking into aggressive arrest of vendor in Para&ntilde;aque
'Unjustified, unnecessary': CHR looking into aggressive arrest of vendor in Parañaque
1 hour ago
In a statement Monday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said the violent arrest of a man by members of Parañaque...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to nearly 515,000 with 1,581 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to nearly 515,000 with 1,581 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The number of people who are still undergoing quarantine or treatment stands at 29,282 or 5.7% of the country’s confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED opposes proposal to legislate UP-DND accord
CHED opposes proposal to legislate UP-DND accord
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education on Monday distanced itself from proposed measures to legislate the terminated UP-DND accord...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with