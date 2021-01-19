#VACCINEWATCHPH
Sinovac cleared for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the Philippines
A medical worker opens a box of doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine at Kartal Lutfi Kirdar Sehir Hospital in Istanbul, on January 14, 2021.
AFP/Ozan Kose

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — China's Sinovac has secured approval to hold clinical trials in the country for its coronavirus vaccine, local regulators said Tuesday.

Such trials, which would involve a certain number of participants, are done to determine if candidate vaccines for the deadly virus that has infected and killed millions are safe and effective.

Five drugmakers had initially applied to conduct the tests at home last year, but the British-Swedish AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya pulled out and opted to directly apply for emergency use.

This then left Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Chinese manufacturers Clover and Sinovac in the trials, all of which had been given the FDA's nod.

"Lahat po ng nag-apply ng clinical trials sa FDA na-approve na po 'yan," Director General Eric Domingo said in a Laging Handa briefing. "I would presume nag-umpisa na po 'yan."

(All of those applying for clinical trials are now approved by the FDA, so i would presume it has already begun.)

Janssen had been the first to secure authorization for the trials in late-December, Clover in the first week of January and Sinovac recently.

Domingo had then said that the science and technology department's vaccine expert panel would be the one to assign the site of the trials, including the recruitment of volunteers.

The Chinese-made Sinovac has faced public scrutiny in the country over the Duterte administration's seeming preference for the jabs, despite its efficacy rate still unclear and its final price yet to be disclosed by officials.

Palace has sought to deny that it has favorites on vaccine preference, but it was President Rodrigo Duterte who backed the Chinese jabs and claimed that they are all the same.

A term sheet for some 25 million doses was also recently signed by the administration, which had alarmed lawmakers who aired concern over uncertainties still looming over Sinovac.

At a Senate hearing on the government's vaccination program, officials said the administration could still back out of the deal with the Chinese.

But days later, the Palace refuted such pronouncements by its own men, saying the purchase is already a done deal and is only waiting for the FDA's approval.

Sinovac had also applied for emergency use authorization along with two other vaccine manufacturers. It has, however, yet to turn in to local regulators the results of its crucial Phase 3 clinical trials.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.

Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

January 18, 2021 - 1:25pm

The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.

The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.

"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.

January 14, 2021 - 4:09pm

The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.

Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.

January 14, 2021 - 2:35pm

Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.

"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.

"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.

January 14, 2021 - 12:01pm

China's Sinovac applies for emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine.

January 14, 2021 - 11:46am

The Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

