Philippines sees 2,052 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 489,736

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 2,052 additional infections Monday, taking the country’s total case count to 489,736.

Monday's figure was the highest since Dec. 18, 2020, when the country had 2,122 additional infections. The Department of Health earlier warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 infections after the holiday season.

Of the total confirmed cases, 22,114 or 4.5% are active.

The recovery tally rose to 458,206 after 10 more people got well.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 9,416 after 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths were logged.

Where most cases were reported

Davao City (general community quarantine) -140

Quezon City (GCQ) - 93

Cavite (MGCQ) – 87

Laguna (MGCQ) – 83

City of Manila (GCQ) – 67

What’s new today?

The Senate is currently holding an inquiry into the government's vaccination plan.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the Philippines is expected to start as early as February with first doses coming from COVAX facility, a platform set up to ensure coronavirus jabs will reach those in greatest need.

This target, however, depends on whether COVAX will approve the country's submission for the eligibility list for the early rollout of jabs.

The government also signed an agreement to secure the supply of 30 million doses of Covovax vaccine developed by US firm Novavax and Serum Institute of India.

Malacañang also announced that the country has secured 25 million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac, which is the second most expensive among those being eyed by the government for procurement.

The efficacy of the Chinese-made vaccine has been subject of uncertainty as Sinovac has not yet released global results from the final stage of its clinical trials. — Gaea Katreena Cabico