Dela Rosa, Tolentino seek charter amendment on 'democratic representation'

MANILA, Philippines — Two pro-administration senators are seeking changes to the 1987 Constitution on "democratic representation" apart from economic provisions of the charter, a resolution filed in the chamber showed.

Senators Bato dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino called on Congress to convene as a constituent assembly, one of the means to amend the charter apart from a constitutional convention or by people's initiative.

Related Stories House to restart charter change talks upon Velascoâ€™s directive

It was not clear from the December 7 resolution on what particular amendments the two are proposing, but said changes are needed to respond to "mounting economic and health concerns" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The interest of the Filipino people will be served by introducing meaningful reforms reinforcing not only economic growth and development but also more pragmatic democratic representation," the resolution read.

The move comes as the country slowly recovers from economic losses brought by the months-long hard lockdown last year, as well as continuing to grapple with the virus and being on the lookout for its new and more infectious variant.

An initiative led by the interior department had also sought to urge the two chambers for charter change in May 2020, but was shot down as lawmakers tackled coronavirus-related legislations.

In Congress, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has directed too for talks on amending the constitution to begin when the chamber resumes session, despite saying months ago that there would no longer be time for it.

His proposed amendments include giving the legislature the power to lift several economic restrictions such as limitations on foreign investments.

And while such did not include term extensions, which had long raised the eyebrows of many, Velasco has showed support for extending officials' stint in office.

Duterte holds a supermajority in the House, while in the Senate, the minority has since been reduced to only four after no opposition candidate won enough votes in the midterm elections.

In the last bid to amend the charter, Malacañang said such was not a priority of the administration.

But with new leadership in the House and funding for recovery projects already in place this 2021, it remains a question if it would change tune.

One of Duterte's campaign promises was a shift to a federal type of government which would require amendments to the constitution.

It has, however, failed to gain traction over the course of his term, with only 16 months until the next elections in 2022 where the president is also bound to step down. — with reports from Xave Gregorio