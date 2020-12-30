Lorenzana admits Sinopharm vaccines used by Duterteâ€™s security detail were smuggled

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the continued uproar over the unauthorized inoculation of the president's top men, National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccines used by the Presidential Security Group entered the country illegally.
"Yes, it’s smuggled," Lorenzana told ABS-CBN, referring to the Sinopharm vaccines used by the PSG, during a ceremony held in commemoration of Rizal Day.
"Because its not authorized to enter here. Only the government can authorize that through the [Food and Drug Administration],” he further explained.
'I don't know'
While Lorenzana knows the vaccines were smuggled, he copped to not knowing much else.
"As far as we knew then, the rumor spreading was that PSG had already been vaccinated. Who authorized it, we did not ask. It is only now that those facts are coming out that the vaccine is not yet authorized in the Philippines," he added in Filipino.
No coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the country's FDA — any inoculation effort thus far would have made use of an unauthorized vaccine. It is unclear if Lorenzana knows this.
In keeping with every single official questioned over the matter, Lorenzana maintained that he also did not know who gave the Sinopharm doses to government officials.
Despite his position as defense secretary, he was also unwilling to weigh in on the PSG's invocation of its duty to defend the president to justify its bypassing of the law. "I don't know the answer to that," he said in Filipino when asked about the matter.
Illegal but 'justified'?
When asked if he would take action on the matter as defense secretary, Lorenzana implied that he would not be doing much at all. "PSG just really need to explain why they did that. It is justified. Anyway, the vaccine is not fake, it is real," he said.
Again, it is unclear why Lorenzana made this pronouncement regarding the Sinopharm vaccine. While it has received authorization for emergency use in some countries including the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Morocco, the Peruvian government suspended its own trials citing a “serious adverse event” which occurred among the volunteers of its study. In addition to this, the Philippines has not conducted its own trials for the Sinopharm jabs and is not expected to receive any vaccines at all until March 2021.
"Maybe explain that to the FDA because they violated the FDA rules," the defense chief added in Filipino. FDA chief Eric Domingo said the move was done without consulting them or the health department, and even Secretary Francisco Duque III was surprised to find about the development.
Bureau of Customs spokesperson Vincent Maronilla said no communications were made to them that vaccines would be transported inside borders but stopped short of calling them smuggled, citing a lack of details. But, he recognized that if the items were misdeclared, it would be tantamount to technical smuggling — or, as defined by law in the Philippines, importing goods through "fraudulent, falsified or erroneous declarations."
Adding to public confusion, Brig. Gen. Jesus P. Durante, PSG commander, during an interview with ANC's "Headstart" on Thursday refused to reveal exactly how many members of the president's security detail have been inoculated. He also refused to reveal if he was among those who received the unregulated vaccines.
Immediately following Lorenzana's acknowledgement of the smuggling of the Sinopharm vaccines into the country, Sen. Francis Pangilinan slammed it as a continued consequence of what he called the lack of a coherent and equitable game plan on the control and management of the disease.
"It is unfortunate that even though there is vaccine czar [Carlito] Galvez who I believe is capable and should be in charge of the vaccine rollout, officials are still acting individually and have conflicting explanations on legality," he said in Filipino.
"We cannot do this individually. The lives of millions of our countrymen are at stake. The livelihoods of millions of our hungry countrymen also depend on economic recovery which depends on the proper implementation of the vaccine rollout nationwide. We can't make mistakes here," Pangilinan added.
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
A group of doctors calls for safe and transparent use of vaccines for the coronavirus disease.
According to Health Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19, it is alarming that some Filipinos are receiving vaccines against the deadly illness that have not been registered with the Food and Drug Administration.
"The success of any vaccination program is hinged on mutual trust between the public and institutions," the group says in a statement.
Argentina has launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign with the Sputnik V shots developed by Russia, the government says.
It is the first country in the Americas to use the vaccine against the pandemic.
The vaccination drive began simultaneously around the country with frontline healthcare workers given priority. — AFP
Belarus begins a vaccination drive against coronavirus using the Sputnik V jab, becoming the first country outside Russia to use the vaccine developed by Moscow.
Belarus, with a population of around 9.5 million people, has registered more than 188,000 cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 1,400 deaths.
"Today the first vaccine shipment has arrived in Belarus," says the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which financed Sputnik V. — AFP
Hungary says it received 6,000 doses of Russia's controversial coronavirus vaccine on Monday, in a new display of Budapest's maverick vaccine policy.
"6,000 doses of Russian vaccine crossed Hungary's border with Slovakia," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says in a Facebook video message.
The consignment was taken to Budapest for a decision by Hungarian experts on how to use it, he said, without providing details on the vaccine's potential rollout. — AFP
Clinical trials to determine the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from American biotech company Novavax have begun in the United States and Mexico, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Monday.
A similar Phase 3 trial for the same vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, is also under way in the United Kingdom, where about 15,000 volunteers have been recruited.
In the US and Mexico, the new trials will include around 30,000 volunteers over the age of 18. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending