282 added to DFA's count of Filipinos abroad with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials saw 282 more Filipinos abroad contracting the coronavirus last week in total, bringing the number of infected to 12,828.

DFA had acknowledged a 65.03%-surge in cases from December 20 to 26, compared to the additional 323 the week before that.

The agency said it was a "slight increase" despite being more than half of the numbers it used for comparison. The highest reported increase last week was at 189 cases on December 21.

By Sunday, December 27, it reported no new infections and deaths, only a single recovery to bring the number of patients who got well at 8,342.

To date, the fatality count has stayed at 911, while those continuing to receive treatment are at 3,575.

The Middle East in its 7,654 cases continues to have the most number of Filipinos infected, along with 578 deaths and 4,674 recoveries.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,674 infected, 21 dead and 1,823 recovered.

Europe accounts for 1,746 infections, 118 deaths and 1,320 recoveries, while Americas have 781 cases, 194 deaths and 525 recoveries.

Coronavirus infections across the globe breached the 80 million mark with less than a week before 2020 ends.

Deaths have also soared to 1.75 million, nearly a year since a SARS-like virus was first detected in Wuhan City in China.

COVID-19 has reached 191 countries in total, with the United States leading in both infections at 18.98 million and deaths at over 331,000.

India (10.18 million), Brazil (7.46 million), Russia (2.99 million) and France (2.60 million) follow in the top 5 list of countries with the highest cases.

The Philippines in its nearly 470,000 virus patients put it at the 29th spot, and remains to be the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's over 706,000. — Christian Deiparine