#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
282 added to DFA's count of Filipinos abroad with COVID-19
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
282 added to DFA's count of Filipinos abroad with COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials saw 282 more Filipinos abroad contracting the coronavirus last week in total, bringing the number of infected to 12,828.

DFA had acknowledged a 65.03%-surge in cases from December 20 to 26, compared to the additional 323 the week before that. 

The agency said it was a "slight increase" despite being more than half of the numbers it used for comparison. The highest reported increase last week was at 189 cases on December 21.

By Sunday, December 27, it reported no new infections and deaths, only a single recovery to bring the number of patients who got well at 8,342.

To date, the fatality count has stayed at 911, while those continuing to receive treatment are at 3,575.

The Middle East in its 7,654 cases continues to have the most number of Filipinos infected, along with 578 deaths and 4,674 recoveries. 

Asia Pacific follows with 2,674 infected, 21 dead and 1,823 recovered. 

Europe accounts for 1,746 infections, 118 deaths and 1,320 recoveries, while Americas have 781 cases, 194 deaths and 525 recoveries. 

Coronavirus infections across the globe breached the 80 million mark with less than a week before 2020 ends.

Deaths have also soared to 1.75 million, nearly a year since a SARS-like virus was first detected in Wuhan City in China. 

COVID-19 has reached 191 countries in total, with the United States leading in both infections at 18.98 million and deaths at over 331,000. 

India (10.18 million), Brazil (7.46 million), Russia (2.99 million) and France (2.60 million) follow in the top 5 list of countries with the highest cases. 

The Philippines in its nearly 470,000 virus patients put it at the 29th spot, and remains to be the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's over 706,000. — Christian Deiparine 

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
7 hours ago
"Let me tell you, many have already been injected with Sinopharm," Duterte said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says to end VFA if US 'can't deliver at least 20 million doses' of vaccine
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
The president's latest pronouncement follows the supposed botched negotiations with the US drugmaker Pfizer for 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
7 hours ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CPP rejects government designation as terrorist group
2 hours ago
"The Party, the New People's Army and the revolutionary movement are outside the legal jurisdiction of the [Government of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte scraps face-to-face 2021 classes
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte revoked yesterday an earlier order to the Department of Education to allow face-to-face classes by January...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 variant spreads amid EU vaccine rollout
18 hours ago
As the European Union began a vaccine rollout yesterday, countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain...
Headlines
fbfb
Regular neuropsychiatric tests for cops sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Regular neuropsychiatric tests and anger management sessions are needed in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with