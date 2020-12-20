#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
After spike in reported cases, Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now at 12,627
In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, the officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs welcome home 16 stranded Filipino seafarers and three land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from China.
Release/DFA
After spike in reported cases, Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now at 12,627
(Philstar.com) - December 20, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus reached 12,627 on Sunday as officials report four new cases following a week that saw spikes in additional cases. 

The foreign affairs department in a bulletin said four more Filipino patients were reported on December 20 in the Americas. 

Last week, from the period of December 13 to 19, some 323 were added to DFA's count. 

Significant increases in five days were seen in the said time frame, with the most number of additional cases reported on December 15 at 96 cases. 

Officials have since attributed the huge increases to late reports from various countries. 

Deaths, meanwhile, are now at 866 after three new Filipino fatalities were logged today.

Recoveries saw one more patient getting better to bring the total to 8,127, while 3,634 remain receiving care to date.

On December 17, officials announced that one more country in the Middle East had reported Filipino cases. This means that there are now 83 nations in total with Filipino COVID-19 patients.

The Middle East continues to hold the most number of infections at 7,626, while deaths have reached 553 and recoveries at 4,668. 

Asia Pacific follows with 2,634 cases, 1,815 recoveries and keeping its death toll at a slim 21 compared with other regions.

Europe continues to account for 1,586 Filipino infections, with 97 deaths and 1,119 patients who had since gotten well. 

The Americas account for the least number of cases at 781, but it also holds the second highest fatality count at 195, while those recovered are at 525.

Ten days before what has been a tumultuous year for the world, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 76.3 million individuals in 191 countries. 

Deaths have also reached 1.68 million, with the United States continuing to lead in both infections and fatalities count at 17.6 million and over 316,000, respectively. 

India (10 million), Brazil (7.2 million), Russia (2.7 million), and France (2.5 million) follow in the Top 5 list of countries with the highest reported cases. 

The Philippines with its nearly 460,000 cases by December 20 places it at the 28th spot among countries with the most infections, per figures from the John Hopkins University and Medicine. — Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Signal No. 1 up in Kalayaan Islands as 'Vicky' heads to exit PAR
7 hours ago
Tropical Depression Vicky is seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday afternoon, and is expected to reach...
Headlines
fbfb
After pilot test nod on in-person classes, Robredo tells gov't to be open to suggestions
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said government should be more open to suggestions after its approval this week of a...
Headlines
fbfb
3 dead, thousands in evac centers amid 'Vicky' onslaught
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
In a separate update, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council added that a total of 1,590 families totalling...
Headlines
fbfb
Government determined to get safe, effective vaccines
18 hours ago
Vaccine czar and National Task Force against COVID-19 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said yesterday that the...
Headlines
fbfb
Taguig threatens new lockdown over secret parties, other violations
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano threatened to place the city under a stricter lockdown after some residents and businesses...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
After spike in reported cases, Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now at 12,627
2 hours ago
Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus reached 12,627 on Sunday as officials report four new cases following...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco to extend no-disconnection policy until end-January
7 hours ago
This was confirmed in a letter dated December 14 and addressed to Velasco, where Meralco president Ray Espinosa told the former...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate sets hearing on vaccine storage, distribution
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate will launch an inquiry first thing next year to review government plans and programs to secure COVID-19 vaccines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagle assures faithful: Christmas coming to town
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
From Rome, Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged the Catholic faithful to believe that “Christmas is coming to town”...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP eyes stricter health protocols
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday beefed up police visibility in public places in Metro Manila following the recent...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with