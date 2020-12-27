#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
Undated file photo shows Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 10:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Many people in the Philippines, including some members of the military, have already received the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, President Rodrigo Duterte said, despite regulators here having yet to approve any vaccines for use in the country.

The chief executive made the comment at a meeting at Malacañan on Saturday night as he addressed Food and Drug Administration Director-General Eric Domingo.

"Kung mag-ano ‘yan sa iyo, SinoPharmaceuticals, iyon nga, sabi ko it has passed the test sa kanila. Hindi naman ‘yan sila mag-ano kung if it is deleterious to their citizens. They would not even attempt to inject one person. Pero marami na. At sabihin ko sa iyo, marami na ang nagpa-injection dito sa Sinopharm. At huwag kang tumingin sa akin kay hindi kita kilala," Duterte said according to the official Palace transcript.

(And I tell you, there have been many who have been injected with Sinopharm. And don't look at me because I don't know you.)

The FDA chief said the agency has not caught anyone with the vaccine in three raids conducted in Makati and in Binondo in Manila.

"Let me tell you, many have already been injected with Sinopharm," Duterte said after he asked Domingo if it would be possible to combine the Pfizer vaccine with that of Sinopharm. 

"Iyon ang… Sumasakit ‘yung ulo ng iba, hindi ako. Halos lahat ng sundalo natusukan na. I have to be frank and I have to tell the truth. I will not foist a lie. Marami nang nagpatusok and lahat. Up to now, wala akong narinig sa — for the select few — not all soldiers, not all soldiers, hindi pa kasi policy eh," he added. 

Senators have cast fear over the reported 50-percent effectivity rate of the Sinopharm vaccine in trials in Brazil. They also noted the Sinopharm vaccines is more expensive than other brands. 

READ: Senators: 50% Sinovac efficacy unacceptable

The Palace earlier in December said that 1.76 million health workers are first on the list of priority beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination. Uniformed personnel like the military are fifth priority in the government plan to vaccinate 24.7 million Filipinos against COVID-19.

Dr. Edsel Salvana, infectious diseases specialist,  said at the meeting that the Department of Health was still unsure if the existing coronavirus vaccines would treat the new variant coming from the United Kingdom, which is reportedly more infectious than the current strain. 

Duterte, who made good on a campaign promise to double the salaries of state law enforcement personnel, reiterated that he would want the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. 

"If it’s a policy now to have them injected with… But I'll want them to go first because I do not want a sickly Armed Forces and a sickly police. The reason why is that they have to be in good health all the time because they are responsible for the law and order of this country," he said. 

At the same meeting, the president added that he wants to form a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new coronavirus strain which was first reported in the United Kingdom.

The health department's running case tally stands at 469,005 coronavirus cases around the country since December of last year. 

Of that number, 28,883 are active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recuperated and are still recovering in hospitals or quarantine facilities. 

— Franco Luna 

AFP ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
2 LPAs to bring rains – PAGASA
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas will bring rains over most of the countrythis week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH defends Sinovac vaccine’s efficacy rate
By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
The Department of Health defended Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine amid mounting criticism on the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL readies fleet for vaccine transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is preparing its fleet to help in the transport of COVID-19 vaccines to the country and...
Headlines
fbfb
Terror tag on NPA: Legal fronts may be implicated
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Now that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its New People’s Army have been declared by the government as terrorist...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte scraps face-to-face 2021 classes
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte revoked yesterday an earlier order to the Department of Education to allow face-to-face classes by January...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 variant spreads amid EU vaccine rollout
10 hours ago
As the European Union began a vaccine rollout yesterday, countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain...
Headlines
fbfb
Regular neuropsychiatric tests for cops sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Regular neuropsychiatric tests and anger management sessions are needed in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with