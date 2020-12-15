#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
1,135 new cases push Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 tally to over 451,839
A vendor tends to his Christmas lanterns sold in Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on December 15, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
1,135 new cases push Philippines’ COVID-19 tally to over 451,839
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,135 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, taking the country’s caseload to 451,839.

Rizal recorded the highest number of new cases with 117, followed by Bulacan with 84, Quezon City with 71, Isabela with 39 and Laguna with 38.

The total number of COVID-19 survivors increased to 418,867 after 173 more people recovered from the disease. Recoveries represent  of the country’s total cases.

The DOH logged 56 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 8,812.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 24,160 or 5.3% of the total recorded infections. Of these, 84.7% exhibit mild symptoms, 6.4% are asymptomatic, 5.7% are in critical condition, 2.9% are severe cases and 0.30% have moderate symptoms.

Tuesday’s tally did not include results from 13 testing laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The national government is now requiring all people to wear full-coverage face shield on top of a face mask whenever they leave home. This comes as the government braces for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The inter-agency task force leading the country’s coronavirus response placed Isabela province, except Santiago City, under general community quarantine until December 31.

Most areas in the Philippines are currently under modified GCQ except Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City and Davao del Norte, which would be under GCQ until end-2020.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 72.8 million individuals, with over 1.6 million deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmaker to block Leonen removal by quo warranto
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Removing Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen through quo warranto proceedings is not likely to prosper, a House...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC prosecutor's decision on seeking probe into 'drug war' out in 1st half of 2021
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In 2019, Bensouda said her office’s goal was to finalize the preliminary examination in 2020. But it was affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: Don't leave home without face shields, face masks
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has decreed the mandatory wearing of full face...
Headlines
fbfb
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs pilot testing of face-to-face classes
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte and his Cabinet yesterday approved the conduct of a dry run of face-to-face classes in some schools located...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senate bill sponsored by Marcos would see return to ‘fraud-prone’ polls — election lawyer
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 22 minutes ago
An election lawyer on Monday warned against a bill at the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Imee Marcos, proposing a "hybrid" election...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Probe into 'drug war' useless since Philippines rejects ICC jurisdiction
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, a human rights lawyer years ago, said the lack of cooperation by the Philippines means...
Headlines
fbfb
Pilot run for in-person learning set on Jan. 11 with smaller class size, reduced hours
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Government on Tuesday said the pilot run for resuming face-to-face classes will begin by January 11, which will take place...
Headlines
fbfb
Nasino returns to SC to seek court guidance for other detained moms
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Jailed activist Reina Mae Nasino, who lost her three-month-old baby River after they were separated, has returned to the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
OVP: Robredo not in talks with Reds, has no plans nor authority for that
2 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s office said that it is not holding peace talks with communist rebels, nor will it hold...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with