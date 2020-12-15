1,135 new cases push Philippinesâ€™ COVID-19 tally to over 451,839

1,135 new cases push Philippines’ COVID-19 tally to over 451,839

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,135 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, taking the country’s caseload to 451,839.

Rizal recorded the highest number of new cases with 117, followed by Bulacan with 84, Quezon City with 71, Isabela with 39 and Laguna with 38.

The total number of COVID-19 survivors increased to 418,867 after 173 more people recovered from the disease. Recoveries represent of the country’s total cases.

The DOH logged 56 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 8,812.

Active cases in the Philippines stood at 24,160 or 5.3% of the total recorded infections. Of these, 84.7% exhibit mild symptoms, 6.4% are asymptomatic, 5.7% are in critical condition, 2.9% are severe cases and 0.30% have moderate symptoms.

Tuesday’s tally did not include results from 13 testing laboratories that failed to submit on time.

The national government is now requiring all people to wear full-coverage face shield on top of a face mask whenever they leave home. This comes as the government braces for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The inter-agency task force leading the country’s coronavirus response placed Isabela province, except Santiago City, under general community quarantine until December 31.

Most areas in the Philippines are currently under modified GCQ except Metro Manila, Batangas, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City and Davao del Norte, which would be under GCQ until end-2020.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 72.8 million individuals, with over 1.6 million deaths.