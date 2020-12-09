#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 vaccine from China likely first to arrive in Philippines â€” vaccine czar
Undated photo shows coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
Sinovac
COVID-19 vaccine from China likely first to arrive in Philippines — vaccine czar
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 11:09am

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine may be the first to arrive in the Philippines, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said Wednesday.

Galvez answered in affirmative when asked in an interview on ANC’s “Headstart” if the first COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out in the country would be from China.

He said the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech may be in the Philippines by March if a contract is signed within the month.

The vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute may also arrive in the country as early as the first quarter of 2021 but the vaccine czar said there may be “more confidence” in Sinovac.

“Most probably in the first quarter, either Gamaleya or Sinovac. But there is more confidence with Sinovac because Brazil and Indonesia had already gotten some of those,” Galvez said, partly in Filipino.

Indonesia has already received 1.2 million doses of the China-made vaccine over the weekend. Another 1.8 million doses are expected to be sent again in January. 

Brazil's Sao Paulo state said it would begin large-scale immunization using Sinovac's vaccine next month. — with report from Agence France-Presse

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI counter terrorism chief found dead in his office
18 hours ago
(Updated 6:07 p.m.) The head of the National Bureau of Investigation’s counter-terrorism division was found dead in...
Headlines
fbfb
House opposition bloc vows to pin down Leonen
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The official opposition bloc in the House of Representatives yesterday vowed to pursue the impeachment complaint that a non-government...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinoy celebrities among Forbes top digital stars
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Filipino celebrities Marian Rivera-Dantes, Angel Locsin, Kim-Chiu, Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Kathryn Bernardo and Sarah Geronimo...
Headlines
fbfb
Elevated radiation levels found in West Philippine Sea – DOST
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Researchers from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute have found high radiation...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on Laguna mayor’s slay: Narco list not mine
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte on Monday washed his hands of the killing of Los Baños Mayor Caesar Perez even as he justified his...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR hopes talk at human rights summit will be felt on the ground
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“It's always welcome but everything has to redound to improvement of human rights situation on the ground,” Gomez-Dumpit...
Headlines
fbfb
Free COVID-19 tests eyed for Pinoys
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
President Duterte wants the government to provide free COVID-19 testing to every Filipino, especially those who cannot afford...
Headlines
fbfb
Public urged: Skip holiday festivities
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has urged Filipinos to skip Christmas festivities and large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte mulls total firecracker ban next year
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has again raised the possibility of imposing a total ban on firecrackers next year for public health and...
Headlines
fbfb
STAR’s Damayan plays Santa to typhoon victims, kids in Bicol
By Cet Dematera | 11 hours ago
At least 1,800 families and 200 children who were heavily affected by three typhoons that hit Bicol have received food and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with