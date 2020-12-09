COVID-19 vaccine from China likely first to arrive in Philippines â€” vaccine czar

COVID-19 vaccine from China likely first to arrive in Philippines — vaccine czar

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine may be the first to arrive in the Philippines, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said Wednesday.

Galvez answered in affirmative when asked in an interview on ANC’s “Headstart” if the first COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out in the country would be from China.

He said the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech may be in the Philippines by March if a contract is signed within the month.

The vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute may also arrive in the country as early as the first quarter of 2021 but the vaccine czar said there may be “more confidence” in Sinovac.

“Most probably in the first quarter, either Gamaleya or Sinovac. But there is more confidence with Sinovac because Brazil and Indonesia had already gotten some of those,” Galvez said, partly in Filipino.

Indonesia has already received 1.2 million doses of the China-made vaccine over the weekend. Another 1.8 million doses are expected to be sent again in January.

Brazil's Sao Paulo state said it would begin large-scale immunization using Sinovac's vaccine next month. — with report from Agence France-Presse

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.