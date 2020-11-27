Agri, infra damage caused by Typhoon Ulysses now over P16 billion â€” NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The damage wrought on agriculture and infrastructure by Typhoon Ulysses is now estimated by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to have cost the Philippines more than P16 billion.

This is according to the NDRRMC's 17th situation report on the typhoon, which shows latest estimates as of 8 a.m., Friday.

Based onthe report, the damage to infrastructure caused by Ulysses cost the country P11.89 billion. Cagayan Valley was the most affected with 4.95 billion worth of damages recorded in the area.

Screen grab shows portion of NDRRMC report logging cost of damage to infrastructure as of Nov. 27, 2020, 8.am.

Meanwhile, the total cost of damage to agriculture is at P4.72 billion. The lion's share of this damage was suffered by Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon which lost P1.27 billion and 1.37 billion, respectively.

Screen grab shows portion of NDRRMC report logging cost of damage to agriculture as of Nov. 27, 2020, 8.am.

The Department of Agriculture in a press briefing Thursday also reported that, according to its November 18 assessment, the recent onslaught of typhoons caused a combined P12.47 billion in damages.

RELATED: P540 billion damage to crops by 'Ulysses'? NDRRMC says figures mistakenly reported

"A total of 73 dead, 85 injured and 19 missing persons were reported in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, CAR, and NCR," NDRRMC said, adding that these numbers are subject to further validation.

According to the agency, 4,421,580 individuals — over 1 million families — were affected by the typhoon. Of these, 101,887 persons — over 25,000 families — are still spread out across 443 evacuation centers.

READ: Experts urge more gov’t funding for evacuation centers to prevent casualties, COVID-19 spread

Typhoon Quinta, Super Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses lashed Luzon for three consecutive weeks, causing President Rodrigo Duterte to place the entire island under a state of calamity.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Christian Deiparine