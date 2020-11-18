#VACCINEWATCHPH
Immigration bureau bans port employees from filing leaves during holiday season
The policy covers immigration personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and airports in Mactan, Cebu; Clark, Pampanga; Kalibo, Iloilo, Davao, Laoag, and the Zamboanga international seaport.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page
Immigration bureau bans port employees from filing leaves during holiday season
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration will be enforcing a no leave policy for its employees in the coming holiday season, in anticipation of an influx of passengers in our ports nationwide.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente the ban on filing of applications for vacation leave for BI port personnel will take effect on December 1 to Jan. 15, 2021.

This is to ensure that international airports nationwide will have adequate personnel in immigration booths for arriving and departing passengers during the holiday period.

BI port operations division chief, lawyer Candy Tan said the leave prohibition covers all immigration personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and airports in Mactan, Cebu; Clark, Pampanga; Kalibo, Iloilo, Davao, Laoag and the Zamboanga international seaport.

The BI, however, only expects a “slight to moderate rise” in the number of passengers who will leave or arrive from abroad due to travel restrictions implemented in the Philippines and other countries.

Morente earlier said they are expecting a significantly lower turnout of arriving passengers in 2020, as he noted that even with past holidays where they normally see a spike in figures, “very low numbers” are recorded by the bureau.

He added they expect numbers to pick up in 2021, “hopefully when we see an end to this pandemic.”

In the Philippines, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases have gradually easing health protocols due to COVID-19, but restrictions remain in place.

On Tuesday, the bureau also clarified foreign investors who may enter the country amid community quarantine — Kristine Joy Patag

