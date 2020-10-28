#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 375,180 with 2,053 new infections
People attend mass at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on October 23, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 375,180 after the Department of Health reported 2,053 additional infections Wednesday.

The areas with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases were Caloocan City with 108, Quezon City with 103, Negros Occidental with 97, Benguet with 93 and Rizal with 85.

The DOH also logged 540 more recovered patients, pushing the total recoveries to 329,111. COVID-19 survivors accounted for 87.7% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But the death toll climbed to 7,114 after 61 additional coronavirus-related fatalities were registered.

The number of active cases in the Philippines stands at 38,955, or 10.4% of the cumulative total. Of the figure, 83% are exhibiting mild symptoms, 11.1% are asymptomatic, 2.2% are severe cases and 3.8% are in critical condition.

The Philippine Red Cross resumed its coronavirus testing Tuesday evening hours after the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. paid P500 million to the humanitarian organization, less than half of its debt totalling to P1.1 billion.

OCTA Research Team said the temporary halt in the operations of Red Cross led to the drop of reported cases in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas by 40% to 50%, crippling the government’s isolation and contact tracing programs and affecting testing information.

Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine until November 30. Batangas, Lanao del Sur, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City and Iligan City will be also under GCQ until end-November.

COVID-19 has infected over 43.89 million people across the globe, with over 1.16 million deaths.

