PNP coronavirus tally breaches 5,500-mark; more than 4,000 have recovered
Photo dated August 26 shows members of the Manila Police District's SWAT force patrolling the Blumentritt Market to enforce quarantine protocols amid the general community quarantine.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases among the ranks of the national police surpassed the 5,500-mark after the agency's health service recorded 36 new cases. 

According to the Philippine National Police's latest case bulletin issued Wednesday evening, there have now been 5,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel since the new pathogen first emerged in late December. 

The PNP also has 4,191 recovered cases after adding 27 new recoveries, indicating a 76% recovery rate within the organization.

In the past, former PNP chief Archie Gamboa attributed the high recovery rate to "intensified mass testing among our police personnel, including extensive contact tracing and treatment of confirmed cases as well as isolation of suspected cases."

Of the 36 new cases added to the agency tally, 10 are from the National Capital Region Police Office, while 11 came from Police Regional Office 4A in Calamba, Laguna. 

As a result, 17 cops have passed away "due to medical co-morbidities and complications."

Accounting for casualties and recoveries, there are still 1,323 active coronavirus cases in the Philippine National Police. 

As of the Department of Health's last case bulletin on Wednesday afternoon, 294,591 coronavirus infections have been recorded in the Philippines since December. Of this number, 58,127 are still active cases. 

Case breakdown

  • NCRPO - 10 new cases
  • PRO 1 - 6 new cases
  • PRO 4A - 11 new cases
  • PRO 6 - 3 new cases
  • PRO 7 - 1 new case
  • PRO 8 - 1 new case
  • PRO COR - 2 new cases
  • PRO BAR - 2 new cases
     

