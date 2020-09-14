#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP coronavirus cases breach 5,000; more than 3,600 have recovered
Photo dated August 26 shows members of the Manila Police District's SWAT force patrolling the Blumentritt Market to enforce quarantine protocols amid the general community quarantine.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
PNP coronavirus cases breach 5,000; more than 3,600 have recovered
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national police's coronavirus caseload hit 5,000 over the weekend after recording 113 new cases on Sunday evening, its chief said Monday. 

According to the Philippine National Police's latest update, there have now been 5,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases among PNP personnel since the new pathogen first emerged in late December. 

Of the newly-documented patients, 38 came from the National Capital Region Police Office while 35 were from Camp Olivas or the Police Regional Office 3 in San Fernando, Pampanga. 16 were also recorded in PRO-4A or Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna.

The PNP added that among the total cases, 3,623 have since recovered and have returned to full duty status, while 16 have since passed away "due to medical co-morbidities and complications."

 

"Of the 1,421 active cases at present, 1,387 are under quarantine, while 34 are receiving treatment in medical facilities. It should be noted that recovery rate of PNP COVID cases is at 71.6% consistent with rates posted on a national scale," Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the chief of the PNP, said at his weekly press briefing Monday. 

This comes as the agency on Friday, September 11, formally opened the PNP Health Service Molecular Laboratory – a new testing hub of the PNP for COVID-19 infections.

In a separate statement, the PNP public information office disclosed that the Cebu PNP Testing Laboratory is also set to receive its license to operate from the Department of Health.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force which includes the police and military, is gearing up for what it says is "all-out" curfew enforcement with the extension of general community quarantine, under which it has been deploying forces to business districts and transportation hubs.

    

Speaking in an interview over CNN Philippines after his appointment, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the newly-instated chief of the PNP said: “Obviously, our main problem right now is the Covid-19 pandemic...I will focus on enhancing and developing initiatives for us to be able to decrease Covid-19 [cases in the PNP]."

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pemberton leaves Philippines
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Six years after killing Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude during a sexual encounter in Olongapo, US Marine Lance Corporal...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
8 hours ago
Headlines
MVP Group, DOH join forces vs COVID-19
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The MVP Group of Companies has partnered with the Department of Health in promoting behavioral changes to prevent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino crowned in first ever Miss Trans Global 2020
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Filipina transgender Mela Franco Habijan was crowned Miss Trans Global 2020 in a virtual grand coronation on Saturday.
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners tell SC, OSG: Canceling oral arguments on anti-terrorism law 'disservice' to public interest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“Cancelling the oral arguments will be a disservice to the overwhelming public interest in these cases,” the petitioners...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
45 minutes ago
DOH to review guidelines on antigen tests after WHO warning
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 45 minutes ago
In a media briefing Monday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the WHO has advised against the use of antigen...
Headlines
fbfb
52 minutes ago
Roque says Pemberton to face US court martial
52 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson HarryRoque said the American court martial will determine additional punishment for Pemberton and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Low enrollment, pandemic shutter 865 private schools for 2020-2021 academic year
2 hours ago
Latest data from DepEd shows that of the total 14,435 private schools in the country, 865 will not be operating in School...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
UN rights council urged to probe attacks vs Filipino environmental defenders
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment asked the UNHRC member states to launch a probe into the “human...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DFA logs over 174,000 Filipinos repatriated due to COVID-19 pandemic
4 hours ago
The agency in a press release Sunday announced that it brought home 9,671 overseas Filipinos last week, bringing the total...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with