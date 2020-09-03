Metro Manila police add 40 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office made up 40 of the 41 additional coronavirus cases in the national police's latest bulletin, bringing the agency's caseload to 4,220 confirmed cases, the Philippine National Police public information office disclosed Thursday.

As of the PNP's Wednesday evening update, the PNP now has 707 probable and 2,871 suspect cases within its ranks that it has yet to verify.

Of the total confirmed cases, 2,938 have recovered while 16 have succumbed to the pathogen, bringing the number of active cases, or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus, to 1,226.

The lone case outside of the Metro Manila police came from the agency's National Operational Support Units.

This comes as the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force which includes the police and military gears up for what it says is an "all-out" curfew enforcement with the latest extension of general community quarantine.

Earlier, the joint task force also said that it would be deploying forces to business districts with the resumption of operations for establishments including tutorial and review centers, gyms and fitness centers, and personal and pet grooming centers.

Speaking in an interview over CNN Philippines on Wednesday, Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the newly-instated chief of the PNP said: “Obviously, our main problem right now is the Covid-19 pandemic...I will focus on enhancing and developing initiatives for us to be able to decrease Covid-19 [cases in the PNP]."