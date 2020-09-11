#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines passes 250,000 COVID-19 infections
A parent carries her child's learning packets and school materials at Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas last on September 4, 2020
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines passes 250,000 COVID-19 infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed past a quarter of a million Friday after the Department of Health recorded 4,040 additional infections.

Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 252,964, of which almost 25% were active. The country recorded its first case of novel coronavirus in the country—a Chinese national—on January 30.

Nearly 45% or 1,813 of the new cases were from Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country. 

The capital region was followed by Cavite (435), Rizal (218), Bulacan (195) and Laguna (171).

Sixty-eight percent of the new cases occurred in the last two weeks.

The DOH earlier said that daily new cases would be “irregularly high” as more testing laboratories catch up with their daily reporting. Only six laboratories were unable to submit their data to the department.

The Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, ahead of Indonesia, which had 207,203 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

The DOH also logged 566 more recovered patients, pushing the number of recoveries to 186,606.

But there were 42 new fatalities, most of which were from Metro Manila, taking total deaths to 4,108. Twenty-five of the newly-reported deaths occurred in September and 11 in August.

The department said it had removed 23 from the case tally.

At least 2.817 million people have been so far tested in the country.

The pandemic has killed 907,377 people globally since surfacing in China late last year. More than 28 million cases have been confirmed.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.

The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.

September 7, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.

The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.

With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.

September 7, 2020 - 3:22pm

The Philippine National Police's plan to monitor social media for quarantine violators should recognize people's data privacy rights, the National Privacy Commission says.

"In keeping communities safe in this pandemic, leads and evidence gathered from social media and other digital tools to enforce the law must be legally obtained," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro says, adding police must "use techniques that are not privacy intrusive."

"It is essential for the police to allay the fears of the community by explaining the measures they employ in enforcing quarantine rules and evaluating possible violators, how they observe the rights of the citizens, and how they mitigate the risks to individuals’ privacy."

September 7, 2020 - 12:29pm

Training of student athletes will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

Roque, also spokesperson on the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, says the IATF has approved it.

The trainings will be subject to guidelines that will be released by the Commission on Higher Education.

September 7, 2020 - 9:03am

The Philippine government is going in the right direction in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as all indicators are going down in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, professor David Guido of the UP OCTA Researcg group says.

While the curve is "flattening" in the capital region, Guido notes that there are still areas in the Philippines that need to be concerned about, such as Iloilo and Tacloban, that may be emerging hotspots.

"The government is on the right track and people are doing their part. But the fight is not yet over. This is not the time to relax; this is the time to soldier on," Guido tells ANC's "Headstart" Monday morning.

