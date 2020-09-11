Philippines passes 250,000 COVID-19 infections

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed past a quarter of a million Friday after the Department of Health recorded 4,040 additional infections.

Total coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 252,964, of which almost 25% were active. The country recorded its first case of novel coronavirus in the country—a Chinese national—on January 30.

Nearly 45% or 1,813 of the new cases were from Metro Manila, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country.

The capital region was followed by Cavite (435), Rizal (218), Bulacan (195) and Laguna (171).

Sixty-eight percent of the new cases occurred in the last two weeks.

The DOH earlier said that daily new cases would be “irregularly high” as more testing laboratories catch up with their daily reporting. Only six laboratories were unable to submit their data to the department.

The Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, ahead of Indonesia, which had 207,203 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

The DOH also logged 566 more recovered patients, pushing the number of recoveries to 186,606.

But there were 42 new fatalities, most of which were from Metro Manila, taking total deaths to 4,108. Twenty-five of the newly-reported deaths occurred in September and 11 in August.

The department said it had removed 23 from the case tally.

At least 2.817 million people have been so far tested in the country.

The pandemic has killed 907,377 people globally since surfacing in China late last year. More than 28 million cases have been confirmed.