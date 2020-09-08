#VACCINEWATCHPH
Lanao del Sur, Bacolod City under MECQ until September 30
A Maranaw overseas worker undergoes screening as requisite for re-entry to Lanao del Sur.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Lanao del Sur and Bacolod City under partial lockdown due to the rising number of coronavirus infections.

The government's pandemic task force recommended the placing of the two areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from Sept. 8 to 30 through Resolution No. 69-A issued on Monday night. The president approved the recommendation on the same day.

RELATED: Guidelines for MECQ reimposed on Metro Manila, nearby provinces

Bacolod City was downgraded to the lenient general community quarantine (GCQ) last Aug. 31 but local officials called for tighter lockdown measures due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Lanao del Sur, meanwhile used to be under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). Bacolod City has logged more than 2,000 coronavirus cases while Lanao del Sur already has more than 300 infections.

The government has also approved the requests of Western Visayas, Iligan, and Lanao del Sur to suspend the inbound travel of locally stranded persons The moratorium took effect last September 7 and will end on September 21.

